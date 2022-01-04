‘Hero’ Nanny Praised After She Died While Saving Toddler From Being Hit By Truck

52-year-old nanny, Arceille “Celi” Muschamp has died after saving a 1-year-old boy from getting hit by a truck.

The incident occurred on December 20, on the intersection of Union Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn where she was pushing a stroller.

Patrick Mullen, the father of the child Muschamp was caring for wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Our son Rowan was amazingly unscathed in the incident and based on eyewitness accounts Celi helped save him from almost-certain serious injury or death by pushing his stroller out of harm's way as the vehicle approached. The doctors have called it a miracle and Celi is truly our hero.”

She was later rushed to the hospital where she went under brain surgery where she was placed under a medically induced coma.

Muschamp died from her injuries surrounded by loved ones on December 31, 2021.

The Brooklyn nanny is being praised for her heroism and selflessness.

Muschamp, who was originally from Belize, has a daughter, Rahzel Muschamp who told Daily News Saturday, “My mom was the most selfless person ever and that shows with her actions. She truly loved the kids she looked after.”

Rahzel continued, “I had a chance to look at her cell phone recently and I looked at her pictures and 60% of them were of the child she was caring for. That shows she loved these kids so much.”

Her brother confirmed on Facebook that Celi had been in Belize last month for their mother’s death.

Today is another sad day for our family,” he wrote in the post. “You died a hero sis. You will never be forgotten.”

He continued, “[I'm] sitting down here just thinking about the beautiful relationship I had with my beautiful Sister. We would just talk and laugh giving each other jokes telling me about her kids and how much she love me and will always be here for me. I will forever love you, sleep in perfect peace little Sister our Hero till we meet again.”

No charges have been filed for the truck driver.

Although the 68-year-old truck driver remained at the scene, charges were not immediately filed according to NY Daily News. Police told DailyMail the investigation is still ongoing.

But, Muschamp’s daughter Rahzel believes the driver should be charged.

“Everyone wants justice, It’s hard to fathom that someone will get away with killing someone. This can't be something someone could get away with” Rahzel said.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer recently called Muschamp a hero on Twitter.

He says he is “praying for her family and her loved ones. And we will keep working to make our streets safer from traffic violence.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Mullen posted an update to the GoFundMe, which has raised $80,000.

The father said, "my wife and I will forever consider her the guardian angel of our son Rowan, whom she saved through her actions and sacrifice. Our thoughts remain with her family and children during this time. Bless her soul.”

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on News and Entertainment topics.