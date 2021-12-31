Betty White Dead At 99 — Her Best Quotes & Memes To Celebrate Her Life

Betty White has died at the age of 99. Just before 9:30 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, the beloved icon passed away in her home, according to law enforcement sources.

A friend of the star told TMZ that it is believed she died of natural causes, as she did not have a sudden illness and was not battling any particular ailment.

There are people who are placed in the limelight with fame that comes and goes; and then there are people like Betty White — legendary actress from movies and sitcoms including The Golden Girls, That 70s Show and Hot In Cleveland — who's personality was a light in everyone's life throughout her lifetime, as evidenced by her best quotes and memes throughout the years.

Betty White was born in Oak Park Illinois on January 17, 1922. Having a career that began at the young age of 17, she immersed herself to different areas of the movie business, such acting, hosting and producing.

She is widely known for her role in the seven-season show The Golden Girls, where she played Rose Nylund — a funny and quick-witted character, who was able to form a relationship with everyone she meets.

Over the course of eight years, this fictional character mirrored Betty White’s actual personality, making the world fall in love with her episode by episode. While her role in The Golden Girls played a large role in the development of her fame, she is also remembered for her work beyond that.

Her personal accomplishments run the gamut. She won the Regional (LA) Emmy award in 1952 as an outstanding female personality and is a three-time award winner for the American Comedy Awards. She was the first woman to win a Daytime Emmy Award under the category of Outstanding Game Show Host.

As an advocate for living your best life and spreading positivity, Betty White’s legacy reaches further than just the films and shows she starred in, and the awards she won.

As an avid animal lover, Betty White has done charitable work for years. She has devoted her life to the welfare of animals, never seeing it as something she should do, but had to do.

For more than half of her life, Betty unfailingly made an impact on not only the entertainment industry, but also the way we view life, and the importance of living an optimistic life.

To help celebrate her incredible life and the joy she brought to us all:

Here's a collection of the best Betty White quotes and funny memes to remind us of all the ways she charmed us all through the years.

1. "I’ve always liked older men. They’re just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age there aren’t many left!" — Betty White

2. "If you catch me talking to an empty chair... it’s time to up my meds!" — Betty White

3. "Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives" — Betty White

4. "Does desire melt away with age? I’m waiting for that day to come." — Betty White

5. "That’s nice, dear" — Betty White

6. "I may be a senior, but so what, I’m still hot." — Betty White

7. "Oh, I don’t need sleep. I just went to my hotel and had a cold hot dog and vodka on the rocks." — Betty White

8. "People have told me ‘Betty, Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with old friends.’ At my age, if I wanted to keep in touch with old friends. I’d need an Ouija board. " — Betty White

9. ​"If the guy’s a cutie, you’ve got to top that booty." — Betty White

10. "Butterflies are like woman – we may look pretty and delicate, but baby, we can fly through a hurricane." — Betty White

11. "It’s your Outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lately and don’t take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humor in our every day lives. And sometimes it can be a lifesaver." — Betty White

12."Get at least eight of beauty sleep. Nine if you’re ugly." — Betty White

13. "Why do people say “grow some balls”? Goals or we can sensitive. If you want to be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding." — Betty White

14. "Vodka is kind of a hobby." — Betty White

15. "When I pontificate, it sounds so, you know, oh, well, she’s preaching. I’m not preaching, but I think maybe I learned it from my animal friends. Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself. I think that keeps you feeling young. I really do. " — Betty White

16. "Doctors say that a glass of wine a day can extend your life. Cheers." — Betty White

17. "My philosophy for staying Young is, actually every day… Drink bubbly every birthday!" — Betty White

18. "Laughter keeps everyone feeling wonderful." — Betty White

19. "Betty White. The only person Chuck Norris is afraid of."

20. "The secret to our marriage was enthusiasm. When I knew Allen was coming home, I would freshen up my make up and put on a new blouse." — Betty White

21. "The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana." — Betty White

22. "The hottest man in Hollywood remains Robert Redford. I've never met the man, but I just enjoy fantasizing about him completely!" — Betty White

23. "You're never too old for anything!" — Betty White