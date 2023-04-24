Dad Arrested After Piercing His Teenage Son's Ear

A father from Tontitown, Arkansas was arrested on April 20, 2023, for piercing his teenage son’s ear.

Jeremy Sherland, 45, was arrested for various charges, including performing body art on a person under 18, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, and resisting arrest.

The video of Sherland being arrested that has gone viral shows four police officers arresting the father at his home and was reportedly recorded by his teenage son, the minor alleged to be the victim.

The father was arrested for possible endangerment of a minor and performing body art on someone under the age of 18 without a license.

The video features Sherland pressed up against a wall while laughing wildly when told by police the reason for his arrest.

“Body art without a license,” Sherland exclaims after laughing at the charges against him. It's unclear if the teenage boy gave his consent to get a piercing.

Sherland was also captured on video briefly resisting arrest. A voice behind the camera, presumed to be Sherland’s teenage son, claimed, “I wanted my ears pierced” as police led Sherland away.

As noted by TikTok user and Seattle News Producer PhotogSteve81, “It’s very common for abuse victims to change their story once law enforcement shows up” in an attempt to protect themselves.

It’s possible that Sherland’s son was trying to protect himself and protect his father, as well, by claiming that he wanted the piercing.

According to the police report, Sherland’s son, who’s a minor under 18, arrived at school with his left ear pierced. The Tontitown Police Department reported that the teen was heard in class saying his father was intoxicated, put him in a chokehold, and “shoved the piercing in his ear.”



A Springdale police school resource officer reached out to the Tontitown Police Department on April 20, 2023.

The police were called to conduct a welfare check on the teenage boy, who claimed that his father forcibly pierced his ear.

When the police officers arrived at Sherland’s residence, the father reportedly admitted to piercing his son’s ear but refused to answer questions or allow officers to speak to his son. The police left Sherland’s home and contacted the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney about laws regarding body piercing, branding and tattooing.

The officers later returned to Sherland’s home and arrested him for what they stated were violations of those laws.

Sherland was arrested on charges of endangering a minor and performing body art on someone under the age of 18, as well as resisting arrest.

According to Arkansas law, "A person shall not perform body art on a person under 16 years of age, regardless of parental consent." The law also states that "It is unlawful to perform body art in any unlicensed facility." Violating that law is a Class D felony.

The police department’s released statement claims that "officers asked Jeremy to step outside, Jeremy refused standing in the doorway with his hands behind the door and wall posturing himself. Officers told Jeremy he was under arrest and explained the probable cause for the arrest. Jeremy refused to comply. Officers then took him into custody."

On April 22, 2023, Sherland was released from the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.