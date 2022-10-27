Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Asked Him Why He Never 'Tried Anything' With Her Like He Did With His Own Sisters

Amy Duggar is opening up about a jarring conversation she had with her cousin, Josh Duggar, before he was sent to prison.

In 2021, Josh was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He is currently serving a 12-year sentence.

But Amy previously confronted her younger cousin over allegations that emerged in 2015 from a 2006 police report investigating whether Josh had molested five minors when he was 14 and 15.

Between 2002 and 2003, Josh allegedly inappropriately touched five minors in his family home — two of his sisters, Jill and Jessa, have come forward as victims.

Amy Duggar says she once asked Josh Duggar why he didn't molest her.

In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, Amy revealed what Josh told her when asked why he never "tried anything" with her.

"Josh told me a long time ago, when I asked him why he tried it with the other girls and not me, I asked him: 'Why did you never try anything with me?'"

"And he said, 'Because I knew you would've kicked my a--,'” the 36-year-old recalled.

Amy says she responded, “Correct; I would've kicked your a--.”

"I was shocked first of all that he cussed. [But] it shows he knew who to target, people who were weaker and who were going to be too scared to say anything,” she added.

Amy elaborated more, saying it was “messed up” that he would think this way but ultimately it makes sense to her.

"I would've kicked his a-- and it would not have been a hidden thing,” she said.

Josh Duggar’s parents allegedly tried to cover up his crimes.

In 2019 a former member of the Duggar's church — who has remained anonymous — told Radar Online that Josh's parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, tried everything they could to cover up their eldest’s crimes.

"Older men within the church immediately jumped in to help Jim Bob hide everything as much as possible. They all tried to hire lawyers to keep Josh's touching of younger girls under wraps," the former church member said.

The source also went on to say that the Duggar’s family church was urged to keep quiet about the situation.

Josh was later sentenced to 12 years in jail in May 2022 on child pornography charges unrelated to the molestation allegations.

“According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019,” the Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas said in a press release after the arrest.

Josh has not been criminally charged for the alleged misconduct against his sisters.

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news