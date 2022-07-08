Amber Heard’s Tell-All Book Is Reportedly Causing A ‘Bidding War’ With Offers As High As $15 Million

Amber Heard's tell-all book may be enough to subside her financial woes if new reports are to be believed.

According to Radar Online, publishers are locked in a bidding war to get their hands on Heard's book. Some offers have reached the $15 million mark.

Last month, a judge ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, $8.35 million — a significant decrease from the $15 million originally suggested by the jury in the highly-publicized defamation trial.

So, amid reports that Heard is struggling both financially and mentally, a book deal may be enough to keep her head above water.

What will be in Amber Heard's book?

Reportedly this book will explore her marriage to Depp, his alleged abuse, and the defamation trial.

Sources claim the "Aquaman" star is struggling financially and needs the book because she is "not in a position to turn down money."

"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," a source said told Ok! Magazine.

However, Heard may risk defaming Depp again in the book.

If Heard goes into detail about her allegations against Depp again, she risks opening herself up to more legal trouble.

Since the trial's end, Heard has been critical of its outcome after she was found to have defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 article in which she claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor.

A book making the same claim could create a similar outcome.

That said, it is clear that Heard wants to share her side of the story as she has been attempting to do with her recent televised interview with NBC.

In that interview, she mentioned that she is "terrified" that Depp could sue her again.

"I guess that's what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do," she said in her first interview since she lost her high-profile case against her ex-husband. "It's meant to take your voice."

She claimed that she stands by every word of her testimony but expressed frustration about how her claims were picked apart online.

"What I learned in that trial is, it's never going to be good enough," she said. "If you have proof, then it was a scheme — it was a hoax. If you don't have proof, it didn't happen. If you have a bruise, it's fake. If you don't have a bruise, then violence clearly didn't hurt you. If you told people, then you're hysterical. If you didn't tell anyone, it didn't happen."

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse or violence, there are resources to get help.

There are ways to go about asking for help as safely as possible. For more information, resources, legal advice, and relevant links visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For anyone struggling with domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474 or log onto thehotline.org.

