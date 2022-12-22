All Charges Dropped Against Rex Orange County After He Presents CCTV Footage Disproving The Woman's Claims

Fans of Rex Orange County were incredibly disappointed when claims about his alleged sexual assault lawsuit spread all over the internet.

However, new evidence presented in the proceedings led prosecutors to drop all charges.

News recently broke of singer Rex Orange County, born Alexander O’Connor, having all sexual assault charges dropped due to new CCTV footage arising.

News of sexual assault allegations against Rex Orange County first broke on October 10, 2022.

The Sun reported that O’Connor would appear in UK court following several accusations of sexual assault.

The assault details multiple reports of O’Connor taking advantage of a 24-year-old woman twice in “London’s West End and then four times the next day, including once in a taxi and on three instances at his home in Notting Hill,” according to The Guardian.

When appearing in court, O’Connor pleaded not guilty and was released on “unconditional bail.”

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a representative said in a press release at the time. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

O'Connor posted about CCTV footage allegedly proving Rex Orange County's innocence on Instagram.

“Today, all charges against me have been dropped,” he wrote.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial, no guilty verdicts were entered to all these charges.”

O’Connor further explained that he needed to “clarify some details” surrounding what he was accused of.

“I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to six charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contracted their version of events.”

He further explained that the woman’s partner was reportedly “present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against [him].”

Fans’ reactions toward the news of his sexual assault charges being dropped are divided.

Most people are sharing their support for the singer under his post.

“Y’all were so quick to cancel him,” one user wrote.

However, others aren’t so quick to believe the news.

“Nah, I’m still skeptical,” one user commented. “Most sexual assault cases don’t make it through court.”

However, the comments are revealing something more unfortunate about our generation of social media users.

Like anything on social media, people have become so desensitized to general life that they have decided to make a joke out of anything and everything they can.

Comments under the post include stuff like “thank god I can listen to his music again” and “Spotify wraps aren’t ruined I guess.”

Regardless if O’Connor is guilty or not, it’s unfortunate for so many people to make light of such a serious matter.

At the time of writing, there hasn't been an updated statement from the women.

O’Connor first rose to fame in 2017 when featured on Tyler the Creator’s album, Flower Boy.

Since then, he released three studio albums with popular songs gaining him fame from TikTok like “Pluto Projector” and “Loving is Easy.”

