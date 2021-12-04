'90 Day Fiance' Cast Member Says She Makes $50,000 A Week By Selling Farts In A Jar

Stephanie Matto was first featured on “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” during the fourth season, alongside her then-girlfriend Erika Owens.

Matto’s rise to stardom was guaranteed as being one half of the first same-sex couple on the show, but her popularity declined after she failed to come out to her mother as bisexual and people questioned her sexuality because of a lack of intimacy.

Now, Matto has a different business approach that won her nearly $50,000 a week on her own adult website similar to OnlyFans, Unfiltrd.

Stephanie Matto says she makes nearly $50,000 a week by selling farts in a jar.

A video posted onto her TikTok to her 80,000+ followers has gained over 4 million views and is sparking a lot of interest, memes, and mockeries of late-stage capitalism.

The video was of Matto “showing you a day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar,” where she goes through her diet and activities that help spur on the product that she’ll be selling.

“I like to get things rolling with some beans,” she started, “a protein muffin, sometimes even a yogurt — less sugar is better — some hard-boiled eggs, and today I decided I was going to make a protein with some yogurt added to it, and ugh, I was feeling it for sure!”

At first, it might seem like a joke, which the TikTok itself might very well be making a mockery of her own lifestyle and she’s being self-aware, but with a little deeper digging, it’s the real deal.

“I want to thank you so much to the 97 people who have already purchased their jar of farts,” she said in the video, “and as you know, they’re on sale right now, 50% off of $1000.”

In a video she posted on Instagram, she revealed that she made about $45,000 after farting 97 times in two days in order to meet the quota for the 97 people who bought a jar.

In the same video, she mentions that she’s going to give people “tips and tricks” on how to enter the fart jar selling business — slamming Fiber One bars for actually making it harder to create the product.

According to Matto, the smell is the most prominent in the jar for the first two days, and that she puts flower petals inside the jars to help the scent catch, but regardless of whether the smell sticks around, she says “one whiff makes memories that last a lifetime.”

So far, she’s posted no proof of any purchases or whether or not this is a legitimate business enterprise she’s started for herself, but she advertises the fart jars all over her social media accounts.

It’s unclear how one would go about purchasing one of these jars since the website she founded doesn’t seem to have a store feature.

Fans of Matto likely send a direct message to her inbox and ask to purchase a jar of her farts for the low price of $500 for the first 100 buyers — a sale that’s likely over now that she’s seen so much success recently.

Whether it’s a joke or not, the amount of money she says that she’s making definitely is not a joke.

