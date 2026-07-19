You Can Usually Tell When Someone's Gonna Be Rich & Successful By What's On Their Desk

If your goal in life is to be rich and successful, and your work desk looks like a receptacle for lost paperwork, you might want to reconsider your organizational skills.

According to feng shui expert Maggi Li, welcoming abundance means balancing the energy in the universe by controlling the tangible items in the spaces we live and work in. Simply put, you might be blocking the flow of money into your life based on how you leave your desk at the end of the workday.

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According to feng shui, leaving your desk tidy at the end of the workday could invite wealth and success into your life.

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Li explained that while you're working, it's normal for stuff to accumulate on your desk. It's what happens to all that stuff at the end of the day that matters.

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The less mess and clutter on your desk at the end of the day, the more wealth you'll welcome in. Li noted that before quitting time, the only items on your desk should be a laptop and notebook. That will allow the flow of wealth qi, which is the energy tied to money and abundance.

Wealth qi is attracted to open spaces, and what better place for wealth to land than right on your desk? By leaving your desk clear at the end of the night, qi can flow into your office and settle throughout the evening. Then, when you come back, you'll have successful energies teeming in the workplace, gifting you new opportunities.

Not to mention, coming back to a tidy desk will allow you to hit the ground running, rather than doing damage control from the night before. Nobody wants to get to work and have to clean up, especially in the early hours of the morning. The more you set yourself up for success the night before, the smoother your workday will go.

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You can attract wealth qi in other, subtle ways that extend beyond your desk.

Wealth qi is hardly stagnant, and neither are the ways you can welcome it. Paige Brunton, a Feng Shui expert and designer, explained that the way you sit in your office can indicate whether you're receiving positive energy.

Sitting with your back facing the door is an immediate no-no. Not only is it inconvenient, as you can't see who's entering or exiting your space, but it causes an unnecessary amount of stress. The energy flows in and lands on your shoulders, creating a burden that you'll carry throughout the workday.

It's recommended that you face the door and sit upright in a supportive, high office chair. This gives us the feeling that we're the boss and in charge of our own realm, fostering a powerful, productive mindset that helps us get more work done.

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A clear workspace also leads to a clear mind.

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Apart from the benefits of wealth qi, having a tidy desk can boost your mental productivity and help you maintain a fresh headspace in the office. Having piles of unnecessary items can make you feel cramped or slow you down without you realizing it. It's best to keep what's in your work area to a minimum, whether it's sentimental or work-related.

The items on your desk demand your attention, which can be physically and mentally draining. We often don't realize how much we're juggling until we compare it to quiet, clear-headed moments. By eliminating the clutter on your desk, you'll reduce decision fatigue and ultimately become more productive.

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These small changes will motivate you to tackle problems with a level mind. That efficiency will then manifest into opportunities, and opportunities can be a gateway to success and money.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.