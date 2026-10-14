People Who Are Financially Comfortable But Still Live Like They're Broke Usually Have 8 Things In Common

A lot of people dream about what life would be like if they had more money, so it’s hard for them to understand why anyone who really is financially comfortable wouldn’t act like it.

Saving money is always a good idea, even for those who have plenty of it. People who choose to live frugally when they don’t need to have an entirely different perspective that changes their spending habits.

Things people who live like they’re broke but are actually doing fine have in common:

1. They want to feel secure, not look impressive

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The thing about a lot of financially comfortable people is that they feel like they need to prove it. They think that having a reputation for being well-off and owning nice things is a key part of their financial identity.

But it’s totally possible for someone to look rich when they’re actually broke. People who don’t care about appearances know their money is meant for them and no one else. They choose the peace of mind that comes with financial security instead of showing off.

2. They know emergencies will come up

It’s hard to think about bad things happening, which is why a lot of people don’t really think about it at all. Even if they save extra money just in case, they don’t talk about the specific reasons they might need it.

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The thing about unexpected expenses is you don’t know when they’re going to come up, but they definitely will at some point. It’s truly a matter of when it happens and not if it does.

There’s a good chance that people who seem broke when they’re not have prioritized putting money in an emergency fund. Instead of pretending they’ll never need it, they would rather be as well prepared as they can be.

3. They still check prices

People who are financially comfortable might not need to check prices before buying something, especially if it’s a smaller purchase. But just because they don’t have to doesn’t mean they don’t want to.

Living frugally is about spending money on the things that you care about instead of trying to spend as little money as possible. Small savings probably don’t mean as much to these people as they do to anyone who’s actually living paycheck to paycheck, but they still see the wisdom in it.

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4. They want to buy things that actually work

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The more expensive option isn’t always the one that works better, especially if its primary purpose is looking impressive. People who manage to look broke while being comfortable almost always choose function over flashiness.

That means they’ll probably pass on designer clothes and pricey cars when they know something cheaper would work better. Running shoes without a fancy logo might not be as attention-grabbing, but they don’t care as long as they’re comfortable.

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5. They don’t spend more money just because they make more

Making more money seems like the perfect reason to start spending more, too. But people have to be careful in this situation because it’s easy to go overboard and let it turn into lifestyle creep.

Financially comfortable people don’t automatically spend more money than the average person because they have more coming in. There’s a good chance that they’d find themselves in the red pretty quickly if they did.

Having money but not spending it might seem cheap to some people, but it’s actually very wise. It’s much easier to work toward bigger goals when you don’t let small things get in the way.

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6. They aren’t trying to compete with anyone

Some people feel like they need to one-up everyone else by buying nicer things. If their friends post pictures of a luxury vacation, they have to take an even better one. Or, if they buy a new house, they need a bigger one.

Competition becomes unhealthy when someone is willing to do anything to look better than other people. Not only does it make them unhappy, but it also means they’re making decisions based on another person instead of their own values.

Financially comfortable people might give off a broke vibe when they don’t do this, but they don’t really care. They know they have to live their own lives instead of trying to measure up to someone else.

7. They still don’t want to be wasteful

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Most people associate wasting money with not having much to spend in the first place. The truth is, anyone can waste money, no matter how well-off they are, by buying things they don’t need.

Think about how wasteful it is to spend money on a streaming service or a food delivery app that you never use. Financially comfortable people aren’t going to have their savings wiped out if they keep paying for those things, but that doesn’t mean it’s smart to do so.

You can never be so rich that it’s impossible to waste money. People who are smart with their finances don’t give up money just because they can stand to lose it.

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8. They know their circumstances can change overnight

It’s hard to believe that someone could be on top of the world one day and have nothing the next. Financial circumstances are more likely to change over time, but one crisis can still change someone’s life.

When that happens, people have to go back to basics to deal with their newfound financial stress. That’s a completely different lifestyle from what they're used to.

There’s no shame in starting over, but treating it like something that could really happen instead of thinking you’re invincible is what sets these people apart. They don’t expect everything to be perfect forever.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.