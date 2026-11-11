People Who Are Still Living Large While Everyone Is Struggling Usually Follow 8 Brilliant Money Rules

While everyone else seems to be cutting back and stressing over even the most minimal bills right now, some people still seem to be living comfortably. They're taking vacations, enjoying nice dinners, treating themselves to little luxuries, and somehow still managing to keep their finances in good shape. The difference between these people who are living large and the rest of us usually comes down to being more intentional about how they save and spend.

Advertisement

People who know how to live well without constantly worrying about money follow a few surprisingly simple rules. They understand that building financial security is less about earning a large paycheck than it is about making smart decisions even when it's hard and thinking beyond their next shopping trip.

People who seem to still be living large even while most people are struggling often follow these brilliant money rules:

1. They pay themselves first

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Someone who is good with money doesn't wait until the end of the month to see what's left in their bank account before deciding how much to save. They actually do the opposite. They set aside a portion of every paycheck first, then build the rest of their budget around what's left, treating their savings account like another bill that has to be paid.

There's research to back up this habit, too. A 2024 study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that employees who were automatically enrolled in workplace savings programs were far more likely to participate than those who had to sign up themselves. The takeaway was that making saving part of your routine can remove the temptation to put it off.

2. They stop lifestyle creep before it starts

Well, what happens when financially comfortable people get a raise or a bonus? Pretty much nothing at all. They're careful not to let an increase in income also turn into an increase in expenses. They stick to their same spending habits, allowing their bank account to grow.

Advertisement

People like this understand that just because they can afford a more expensive apartment or a fancier vacation, they don't have to pay more for either. Sure, they might still treat themselves now and then. But by keeping their regular expenses manageable, they leave themselves more room to save and invest for the future.

3. They spend on what matters and cut back on what doesn't

Being financially responsible doesn't necessarily mean saying no to every little pleasure. People who are smart with their money are happy to spend on things that genuinely make their lives better. They can recognize which purchases are worth splurging on and which will probably lose their appeal by next week.

At the same time, they'll usually be more frugal in areas they don't care as much about. Maybe they skip expensive name brands or cancel subscriptions they barely use. While they won't necessarily deprive themselves, they also won't let mindless spending eat up all of their cash.

Advertisement

4. They avoid buying things just for the sake of impressing others

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Someone who manages their money well understands that looking wealthy and actually having money are two very different things. They make decisions that fit their own financial goals, rather than trying to keep up with friends or influencers they see on social media.

They're also not as prone to getting caught up in comparison shopping or spending from a place of insecurity. The freedom of not needing others' approval lets them put their money toward what truly matters.

Advertisement

5. They make their money work for them

Earning money is only one part of the equation for financially savvy people. They regularly contribute to their retirement accounts, and they may also invest in low-cost index funds and put extra cash into high-yield savings accounts. They're interested in building wealth over time, even if they only have a few dollars to start with.

The longer that money stays invested, the more time it has to grow. With compound interest, you earn interest on money you save, and then earn additional interest on that money you already earned. This basically means that over enough time, even a small amount of money can add up to a much larger amount than many people realize.

6. They always have an emergency fund ready

People with great money habits will almost always keep money tucked away specifically for when life goes wrong. Cars break down, and unexpected medical bills pop up, so they make sure to keep a separate financial safety cushion they can tap into without throwing their whole budget off track.

Advertisement

They don't let themselves think that account is there to fund spontaneous shopping sprees or an expensive weekend out. It's there to give them options when life gets messy (as it's pretty much guaranteed to do).

7. They manage debt strategically

fizkes | Shutterstock

Money-conscious individuals know that not all debt is bad, but they're careful about not letting it get out of hand. They pay attention to interest rates and have a game plan for paying back whatever they owe.

Advertisement

According to the Federal Reserve, credit card rates have remained relatively high, making unpaid balances particularly expensive. That's why they make paying down debt a priority. Basically, they don't let their credit card bills become a monthly surprise. Carrying debt and letting it accumulate interest can eat into the money they'd rather spend elsewhere.

8. They plan ahead for big expenses

People who know how to make every dollar count are never caught off guard by large expenses. They realize that things like holiday gifts and vacations are going to cost money, so they create a budget and start putting cash aside way before it happens.

They're also good at thinking a few steps ahead. If their car is getting old or they accept that they'll need to replace an appliance soon, they start preparing before something breaks down completely. A little planning goes a long way towards keeping their finances calm.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.