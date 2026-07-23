People Who Stay Broke Usually Talk About Money In 9 Low-Vibe Ways

Money has a funny way of revealing a person's overall vibe. The little comments they make when it comes up in conversation show whether they see it as a tool to be managed or as a status symbol they don't have.

Having financial struggles doesn't mean someone is lazy or unintelligent. Lots of hardworking people have money troubles that are completely outside of their control. However, when someone constantly talks about money in a negative way, it can create a cycle that's very hard to break. No one is doomed to be broke forever, but having the right mindset can definitely play a role in eventually becoming successful.

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People who are always broke tend to talk about money in these very low-vibe ways:

1. They see money as evil

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Some people talk about money like it's sitting around, waiting to ruin everyone's good morals. They automatically see it as corrupt and greedy, which creates a strange kind of conflict. They want to have more financial freedom, but they also dislike the kind of people who have it. Every time they come close to improving their finances, it feels like a betrayal of their values.

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Money isn't inherently good or evil. It's a tool that can be used in various ways. It could buy flashy, expensive things that nobody truly needs, or it could help purchase a safe home. Talking about money as dirty makes it harder to imagine having more of it without becoming a totally different person.

2. They say they'll never be good with money

This confession seems harmless, but repeating it often enough can turn it into someone's real identity. Instead of realizing that they need to learn or improve their financial skills, someone will just sum it up as being bad with money. They're less likely to put in the work to understand their own finances and make strategies that suit their financial needs.

Being good with money isn't a magical personality trait that's reserved for certain people. It's a collection of habits, and habits can be changed. Someone who believes they could never be financially responsible is giving themselves permission to stop before they've even started.

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3. They think all rich people are greedy

There's a big difference between criticizing inequality and believing that every wealthy person is a terrible human being. When someone talks about people with money as villains, they're turning their resentment into a worldview. Every successful person becomes shady, while their own financial struggles are proof that having money means compromising on your values.

This mindset creates a psychological barrier around wealth. Someone may want the freedom money can provide, but still subconsciously reject the idea of actually having it. Calling out unfair systems is one thing. Assuming all rich people are bad is a belief that can keep someone stuck in an all-or-nothing relationship with money.

4. They believe they deserve being broke

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Someone could make a few bad financial decisions, and suddenly they believe they deserve to struggle with money. Over time, these experiences turn into a story they repeat over and over until it becomes familiar.

When someone thinks they're destined to be broke, money can feel uncomfortable and undeserved. They may sabotage their progress or avoid opportunities because, deep down, financial security doesn't feel like it's meant for them.

5. They focus on what they can't afford

It's possible for someone to acknowledge that something is outside of their budget without instantly thinking their entire financial life is hopeless. But when they continue saying that they can't afford anything, it becomes less of a fact and more of a personal slogan. Every conversation about money ends with a shrug and the assumption that there's no point in looking for other options.

These kinds of people portray themselves as powerless before they even look at the details. Maybe the expensive version is out of reach, but there's the option of finding a cheaper alternative. Pretending money is easy does nothing. The point is to avoid turning financial limitations into a permanent situation.

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6. They dismiss small, frequent purchases

There's nothing wrong with treating yourself every once in a while. Honestly, sometimes we do deserve a new pair of shoes, or a little purchase that makes the week feel slightly more bearable. But the problem starts when buying a treat is the response to every emotional moment.

If every purchase is framed as a reward, spending becomes a way to avoid uncomfortable feelings instead of a decision that's part of a bigger financial plan. The more someone uses shopping to comfort, celebrate, or distract themselves, the easier it becomes to ignore that all those purchases are adding up.

7. They try to look and sound successful when they're not

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Wanting to have nice things is human nature. Nobody needs to apologize for the occasional splurge on a nice dinner or a fancy outfit. The problem is doing these things just to appear wealthier.

Living this life is an exhausting performance. Some people spend money to maintain a persona they can't actually afford, then panic when the credit card bill arrives. They're building up a public image, even if it's creating private stress in the meantime.

8. They claim they're just unlucky

Sometimes, life really does throw people financial curveballs. Unexpected situations can make getting ahead feel incredibly difficult, especially when they seem to happen one right after another. But when a person blames all their financial problems on luck, they start treating money as something that happens to them rather than something they can control.

If money is all about luck, then there's no reason to examine a budget or learn about investing. Fate doesn't decide a person's financial power. The choices they make with their money do.

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9. They don't see a reason to save or invest

To some people, saving and investing seem like activities that are reserved for people who already have plenty of money. They assume there's no point in putting small amounts away because it won't make much of a difference. So, instead of building the habit, they spend everything they have and wait for the day when they'll suddenly earn enough to start saving.

This perspective can also come from living entirely in the present. The future feels too far away to worry about. Why save for an emergency that may never happen? Why invest money when you could use it right now? They only realize their mistake when they're scrambling to cover a sudden expense with money they don't have.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.