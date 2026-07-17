People Who Feel Rich Without Being Wealthy Usually Practice 9 Habits

According to a 2025 survey, Americans thought that someone needed to have a net worth of $2.3 million to be considered wealthy, or $839,000 to be comfortable.

Obviously, the average person doesn’t have that kind of wealth on hand, but that doesn’t mean they have to live like they’re broke. Some people have cracked the code of how to feel rich through their everyday actions, even if they don’t have the income to back it up.

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Habits of people who feel rich even though they’re not actually wealthy:

1. They make cleaning a priority

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Spending a lot of time cleaning doesn’t really sound like something that would make people feel rich, but it has a big impact. Being surrounded by clutter can remind someone of the bills they need to pay and the work they have to do, but a space that’s cared for where everything has its own place can feel luxurious.

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Living in a clean home also makes people feel better. Disorganization is linked to poor mental health and can even cause some physical symptoms. It would be hard for someone to feel rich in life if they were constantly stressed, so devoting a little extra time to cleaning is worth it.

2. They cultivate their own style instead of paying attention to trends

Although some people complain about fads, our brains are actually wired to follow trends. Unfortunately, when everyone dresses the same and has the same taste, it can feel a little bland. Just take a look at some of the wealthiest people. They have no fear of bucking trends because they can afford to assert their autonomy.

Someone who is able to overlook trends as much as possible and focus on how they want to look is going to feel richer without spending much money. Curating your closet to fit your personal style feels fancy, even if you’re shopping at the thrift store to do it. You're living wealthy even if you don't have the same cash flow.

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3. They don’t chase status symbols

Brand logos serve as some of the most recognizable status symbols in the world, but that’s not how people feel truly rich. With the rise of thrifting and discount stores, it’s easier to get clothes and decor from big brands for less money, but it feels strangely cheap.

A giant logo, even from a designer brand, in the middle of a t-shirt or purse used to signal someone had a lot of money, but now it feels kind of tacky. It’s like someone is looking for attention, but only getting the bad kind. People who know how to feel rich avoid buying things with logos and symbols that make them appear pricey because that’s not what they’re after.

4. They keep the things they already own in good condition

Our culture is hyper-focused on consumerism, and the people who can buy the most are often admired the most, too. There’s power in someone choosing to take care of the things they already have, though. It will save them money on replacements, but it will also change the way they feel.

It’s been proven that people are happier when they feel grateful for what they own instead of always buying something new. And, when there’s not enough money in the bank to buy a new car, keeping the one you have in the best condition possible won’t make it feel like a sacrifice.

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5. They focus on the quality of their belongings over the quantity

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People who feel rich without having tons of money make sure their purchases are high quality so they last longer and improve their lives in some way.

Spending money makes people happy and gives them the illusion that they’re keeping up with everyone else, but there isn’t a lot of value in owning tons of stuff that is just going to fall apart in a few months. Someone who isn’t wealthy can’t possibly own as much as someone who is, but if they prioritize buying the best things, it won’t feel like they’re missing out.

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6. They enjoy the moment

The people who are always trying to make more money are often the busiest and most frazzled, whether they’re actually successful or not. They’re willing to sacrifice the present moment to achieve a hypothetical future that might not even be attainable.

Living in the moment doesn’t mean you don’t work hard, but it does mean you don’t treat work like it’s the reason for living in the first place. Moving at a slower pace like this makes people feel less stressed and strengthens their bonds with others, so it makes them feel like they’re living in abundance even when that isn’t literally true.

7. They spend the money they do have on experiences

The idea of putting money towards things you can experience instead of actual material possessions has gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Since research has proven that people generally find more happiness in experiences than belongings, it makes sense.

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People who don’t have a ton of money can’t afford to take the fanciest vacation or attend the biggest music festival, but they still understand the value of making memories. They spend their money on things they get to experience, which leaves them feeling more fulfilled than owning a lot of things would.

8. They make small things feel special

If someone hasn’t learned why they should feel grateful for the little things, they’re probably not going to treat the details of life, like brewing coffee or hearing a favorite song, like they matter. But you can’t feel rich without enjoying all of the small parts of life.

A Harvard experiment found that people were really interested in reliving some of life’s most ordinary moments, like a mundane conversation. Those are things that money can’t buy, but they feel more valuable than a high net worth ever could.

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9. They take care of themselves

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Most people have probably heard the phrase “health is wealth,” and there’s definitely some truth there. On the one hand, more money could actually pay for better healthcare. But, if someone derives their worth from how much money they make, they’ll be left feeling pretty empty if health challenges force them to slow down and notice all of the intangible things that matter.

Staying healthy can come down to luck in a lot of cases, but the effort someone puts in also makes a difference. People who don’t have as much money as others but take better care of themselves are bound to feel better, both physically and emotionally.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.