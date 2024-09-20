Your Answers To These Simple Questions Will Determine If Your Relationship Is Really As Strong As You Think It Is

No one and no relationship is perfect. Just as we all have room to improve our physical fitness and every single one of us could benefit from strength training, working on the "fitness" of our most important relationships is crucial to the long-term health of our connections with others.

Before getting started on a new path to improved wellness of any kind, it's important to find out your current fitness level so you know where you are doing great, where you're doing pretty OK and where you have room to improve.

Advertisement

The Relationship Fitness quiz can help you determine the strongest parts of your relationship — as well as where there is room for improvement.

This Relationship Fitness quiz assesses your fitness level in 25 key relationship skills, helping you gain deeper insight into what you and your partner already know how to do really, really well and what you each could use some work on.

YourTango

Advertisement

Take the quiz HERE.

Relationship Fitness is the overall health and strength of the relationships in your life.

This includes romantic relationships, relationships with your family and friends, relationships at work, and even your relationship with yourself.

It's easy to be motivated to get physically fit when we have some big event or the summer season coming up and want to look our absolute best. And as much as it's fun to see yourself looking better and better as you get into shape, it's how much better you feel emotionally, mentally and physically — as well as the benefits you reap toward longevity — that is the big payoff to getting physically fit.

Advertisement

The same is true when it comes to Relationship Fitness.

Researchers have proven that relationship fitness is more influential than both your physical and mental health.

“The longest-running study on adult development, the Harvard Study of Adult Development, followed multiple generations now, and the greatest predictor of your health at age 80 is the quality of your relationships at age 50," Mark Groves — Human Connection Specialist, founder of Create the Love, co-author of Liberated Love: Release Codependent Patterns and Create the Love You Desire — told YourTango's co-founder and CEO Andrea Miller.

During an interview for our upcoming free Relationship Fitness Summit where you can reserve your spot to transform yourself to feel the love, trust and abundance you deserve in your relationships from the comfort of your own home, Groves summed it up perfectly:

Advertisement

"Relationship mastery is the most impactful thing you’ll do in your life. It will transcend your mental health, your physical health, etc. Because when you do things like identify a pattern — I think it’s important to point out that often until we do it differently we see patterns as who we are, we see patterns as being beliefs about ourselves. Like ‘I am a perfectionist.’ No you’re not. You just developed perfectionism as an adaptive strategy.”

Despite how crucial healthy relationships are in our lives, there's no easy way to determine just how strong a relationship actually is — that's where the Relationship Fitness quiz comes in.

Over the five minutes it takes to complete the Relationship Fitness quiz, you'll be asked to assess yourself and your partner in 25 key areas of relationship fitness:

Advertisement

1. Trust

2. Empathy

3. Loyalty

4. Reliability

5. Prioritization

6. Boundaries

7. Emotional Validation

8. Kindness

9. Communication

10. Curiosity

11. Being truly seen and heard

12. Effort

13. Gratitude

14. Honesty

15. Physical Safety

16. Fun!

17. Degree of conflict

18. Severity of conflict

19. Ability to resolve conflict

20. Criticism

21. Accountability

22. Respect

Advertisement

23. Non-intimate physical touch

24. Intimacy

25. Satisfaction

You'll receive a detailed report showing your areas of strength and weakness, as well as actionable steps to make your relationship stronger than ever.

The more honest you are, the more helpful your results will be. And if your partner takes it too, you can compare your results to see how well-aligned you are and where you have room to get more on the same page. Get ready to feel happier, healthier and more in love (and loved!) than ever!

You can easily take the quiz now, and get your results in less than 5 minutes. Then you will know exactly what to do to make your relationship great. We believe in you.

Advertisement

For more, sign up for the free, virtual Relationship Fitness Summit, September 25 - 28, where you will have the opportunity to learn:

The proven tools, skills, and strategies you need to improve your relationship fitness in ALL key areas of your life: in your work, with your family and friends, in your love life, and crucially, with yourself.

The immense power of relationship fitness and how it is key to not only your happiness, longevity, health, and emotional wellness but also your financial well-being.

The power of deep listening, accountability, and curiosity to achieve exceptional relationships.

... and so much more!

Executive Editor Arianna Jeret, MA/MSW, is a writer, former family law mediator, and recognized expert on relationships and conflict resolution. Her work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo, MSN, Bustle, Parents and more.