There are wonderful men out there. When we find them, we should keep them close. The sad reality is that there are a lot of bad apples in the bunch who may try to manipulate women to get what they want.

When a man manipulates his partner, he damages their self-esteem over time. They may start to believe that they deserve to be treated poorly. Gaslighting phrases can cause women to second-guess themselves. Are they the problem? It can play serious games with their head. Thankfully, some women resist these manipulation tactics. They know certain phrases are not okay, and they never fall for them. These women have unshakable confidence and self-awareness that make them nearly impossible to fool. When they hear these phrases, they run in the opposite direction.

Women who are exceptionally hard to manipulate know these 11 phrases are just not OK

1. ‘You’re too sensitive’

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Invalidation is a classic manipulation tactic. Instead of making them feel heard and respected, a manipulative man will shut them down. They’ll use a phrase like, ‘You’re too sensitive,’ to make them feel like they are the problem. By convincing them that they are weak, they may be able to wiggle their way out of taking accountability for their actions. It’s a vicious cycle that can break down a woman’s self-esteem over time.

Women who are exceptionally hard to manipulate hear this phrase and know it’s not okay. They understand that their feelings matter, and even if they are being sensitive, it’s valid. Sensitivity is a strength, not something to be put down for. Men who try to escape accountability by switching the blame to them won’t stand a chance with a strong woman like this.

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2. ‘Learn how to take a joke’

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This is another phrase a man may use to escape taking accountability. Likely, he said something highly offensive. It’s natural for a woman to have her feelings hurt over something like that. When she brings it to his attention, he might say something like, ‘Learn how to take a joke.’ Playing off their bad behavior as a joke doesn’t work on a woman who refuses to be manipulated.

She understands that it likely wasn’t a joke. There is almost always a bit of truth in a joke, and his hurtful words may be proof of that. She refuses to be tricked into believing she is the problem when in reality, he is the one who hurt her.

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3. ‘I guess I’m always the bad guy’

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We’ve all encountered someone who says phrases like this. They want you to feel sorry for them, even if they don’t deserve it. This can be frustrating because some women may fall for it. Women are compassionate and can be manipulated into feeling bad for the people who least deserve it. This is a trait that some men prey on. They think they can escape taking accountability for their bad actions by making the woman in their life feel sorry for them.

This manipulation tactic won’t be tolerated by women who are hard to take advantage of. They’ll hear this phrase and know instantly that the man in their life is trying to get out of something major. Sometimes, they are the bad guy and need to take accountability. Saying this phrase to garner sympathy isn’t going to cut it for a woman like this.

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4. ‘You’re making things up’

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Gaslighting is a serious problem in relationships. Men who play dangerous mind games like this can cause damage to a woman’s self-esteem and trust in herself. Playing things off as if they didn’t happen is a man’s way of shifting the blame onto you. Not only did they not do what you claim, but you’re so crazy that you made it up yourself. Women who refuse to be manipulated can see right through this gaslighting tactic. Instead of sticking around, they run far, far away.

“Gaslighting is usually performed over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories. This can lead to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, and uncertainty of one's mental stability. A common result of gaslighting is a dependency on the perpetrator,” says Sherri Gordon for Verywell Mind.

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5. ‘I’m only saying this because I care about you’

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Have you ever had a partner who would say hurtful things or accuse you of something, but play it off as if it’s coming from a place of concern? They may put down your body, or share things they dislike about you as a form of ‘help.’ These words hurt.

People who are looking to give you constructive criticism would never deliver it with malice. If you feel hurt by what your partner says, they are not saying it because they care. Rather, they are trying to manipulate you into being someone else.

Manipulation doesn’t work on some women. When they hear this phrase, they can tell that the person has bad intentions. Someone who genuinely cares would approach with kindness, not put them down, and then say they’re only doing it because they care.

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6. ‘If you loved me, you would...’

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You should never feel pressured to do something in a relationship. Real love isn’t forceful. There needs to be respect for each person’s autonomy. A man who encourages you to do something you’re not comfortable with is trying to manipulate you. They are trying to get what they want and do not care if it hurts you.

This type of man is trying to manipulate their partner into behaving as they feel is appropriate. Women who don’t tolerate this behavior recognize that this phrase isn’t okay. While love should be unconditional, it should not be harmful. They see this as a red flag.

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7. ‘Everyone agrees with me’

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Women who refuse to be manipulated will hear the phrase, ‘Everyone agrees with me,’ and see the truth behind his words. He’s trying to break down her self-esteem. By saying this, he can convince her that everyone else in her life believes she isn’t good enough. It can not only harm their romantic relationship, but also the bonds she shares with her friends and family. This is a classic sign of manipulation, and something strong women refuse to fall for.

Manipulators often want their victims all to themselves. Outside forces can complicate their motive. If a friend or a family member is telling you their treatment of you is unhealthy, they may convince you to leave the relationship. A manipulator doesn’t want this. Instead, he wants to isolate you from others, and by painting them in a poor light with this phrase, he may be able to. Some women refuse to fall for this behavior.

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8. ‘You’re making a big deal out of nothing’

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People hurt our feelings. It’s part of life. What matters most is how they make up for it. Some men struggle to take accountability for their actions. Instead of apologizing, they’ll try to place the blame on their partner. Saying ‘You’re making a big deal out of nothing’ is their way of gaslighting you into thinking they did nothing wrong. Instead, you are the problem.

Our feelings are valid. Something can be a big deal to you even if someone tries to dismiss it. Women who refuse to be manipulated see the inappropriate behavior in these words. They know instantly that it is not okay.

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9. ‘You’ll never find anyone else’

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You can’t move on from a relationship if someone convinces you that you’re unlovable. This phrase is a classic form of manipulation. They may think you’ll easily believe that you’ll never find someone else if you leave them. This type of man wants to treat you poorly and may try to convince you it’s what you deserve. Maybe another man would treat you even worse, or they wouldn’t want to date you at all. Many women can fall for this, especially if they have low self-esteem.

Manipulation like this doesn’t work on everyone. Women who are exceptionally hard to manipulate know this isn’t true. They are deserving of love and can find someone who will care for them.

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10. ‘You’re lucky I put up with you’

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If someone has ever said this to you, you know how painful it is. This phrase can make you feel like you’re not good enough. You may not be worthy of love, and should be thankful someone is with you, even if they treat you poorly. This is a manipulation tactic. A man is trying to get into your head and convince you to stay with him, even if he treats you poorly. He’ll try to convince you that you’re the problem.

Women who refuse to be manipulated run when they hear this phrase. They can’t be convinced that they’re the lucky ones when someone is treating them poorly. Instead of falling for this, they leave for someone who understands their worth.

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11. ‘You’ve changed’

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Change is a good thing. We are constantly growing and adapting to life as we get older. Sometimes, men may try to convince you that the changes you’ve made in your life aren’t positive. Instead, they’ll say this phrase to you when you try to put your foot down with them. They want you to feel bad and convince you that you’re the problem. This may be a sign that they are intimidated by the strength you’ve acquired, or they don’t like that they no longer have control over you.

Women who are exceptionally hard to manipulate will hear this phrase and run for the hills. They understand that they are being manipulated. Someone who truly loves you will grow with you, not try to keep you in the box they’ve molded for you.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.