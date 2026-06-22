Women Men Never Quite Get Over Usually Have These 7 Old-Fashioned Qualities

My mom, a major history fan, loved to tell me about historical figures when I was a kid. One of the best tales my mom had told me was the story of Cleopatra, considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world. Believe it or not, Cleopatra didn't have traditional pretty features. She had a large nose and eyes that were unusually close together. But no matter — men still fought for her and died for her.

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She’s still considered to be one of the most beautiful women to have ever lived, a woman that no man could ever get over. Ever wonder what made her so irresistible to men? It was her charm, her personality, and her intelligence. More people could take a page from Cleopatra’s book and learn how to nurture these old-timey traits that attract people at every corner and make them wildly unforgettable.

The women that men never quite get over usually embrace these old-fashioned qualities:

1. Tactfulness

One of the biggest reasons Cleopatra was as successful as she was was due to her tactfulness. She understood that not everything has to be said, nor does everything have to be said in a brash, brutally honest manner.

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You can be honest without offending people, and you can also learn how to de-escalate bad situations using body language, a joke, or even just a conversational pivot. Unfortunately, this is often a rare talent among people these days, and it’s one everyone yearns to see more often.

2. Associates with good people

Another major reason that Cleopatra was admired had to do with the people around her. She wasn’t the type of person to waste time on people who weren’t powerful, intelligent, or charming. One thing I’ve noticed over the years is that getting attention from top dogs in any industry will make people at the bottom assume you’re golden, too.

Because Cleopatra was liked in high society, lower-ranking people found her to be beautiful too. Your reputation precedes you, so take a page from her book and only speak to those who appreciate you. Research from The Pew Research Center backs this Cleoptra-approved quality up, explaining that a woman who associates with quality people suggests she has good judgment and values, which can be seen as a very desirable quality in a partner. As the saying goes: You are the company you keep.

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3. Gratitude

This, too, is an incredibly hard art to master. On one hand, if you show too much gratitude, you may be seen as desperate, manipulative, or a doormat. On the other hand, if you come off as too unappreciative, people don’t want to have anything to do with you.

People want to feel good around you, and showing your appreciation (in the right amount — don't overdo it) will do that very quickly. If you make others feel great around you, they, in turn, will see you as great.

4. Having boundaries

Valentina Kondrasyuk / Unsplash

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Boundaries are a sign of self-esteem, confidence, social awareness, and emotional intelligence. When you ignore your boundaries, your confidence, your happiness, and your personality all end up getting used and abused. Like Cleopatra, you teach people how to treat you.

Your confidence and what you are willing to tolerate (and not tolerate) are what will always keep you beautiful, regardless of your age. So, protect your self-worth with strong boundaries. Men often find women who make —and uphold— boundaries attractive because it shows a woman respects herself and is unwilling to be treated like a doormat.

5. Level-headedness

Cleopatra was a surprisingly level-headed person. Men were riled up around her. War was always around the corner, and her country depended on her for survival. Despite everything, Cleopatra was able to calm down great generals, keep a cool head, and be a leader. If you don’t think that’s beautiful and impressive, think again.

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6. Confidence

Cleopatra didn’t downplay her femininity; she reveled in it. The most beautiful people embrace their gender in their own unique way. If you’re male, show that you’re in touch with your masculinity on your terms. If you’re female, get your girl on by understanding how to be beautiful to men in whatever way you feel makes you more womanly. If you’re non-binary, just do you and flaunt your gender (or genderless) expression.

7. A sense of humor

My mom once told me that Cleopatra had gotten tired of one of the men she was constantly entertaining constantly fishing and bragging about his catches. So, she sent him to the dock and tied a fried fish to his line.

The two ended up having a great laugh, and she managed to get a point across. He ended up falling deeper for her because she had such a good sense of humor, and really, who wouldn’t? A sense of humor (and the ability to laugh at yourself) is often one of the most beautiful qualities in all of us — and will certainly make you the kind of woman a man struggles to get over.

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