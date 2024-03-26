Woman Shares The 'Cookie Hack' That Ensures Your Crush Is Always Thinking About You

A woman online shared the surprising dating hack that helped her score her current boyfriend. All it takes is baking cookies!

The woman’s ‘cookie theory’ involves inviting your crush over right after baking cookies, so they will always associate the aroma with you.

Content creator Fia James revealed that her mother shared the dating hack with her and that it “weirdly, oddly, stupidly” works.

According to James' mother, after you work up the courage to invite your crush over to your house, bake some cookies just before they are due to arrive. This way, when they walk into your home for the first time, they will be met with a delicious fragrance that will always remind them of you.

The secret, however, is to never let them know that you actually baked cookies and make them believe that it is how your house always smells.

The first time James invited her crush over to her house, she implemented the hack, baking cookies just before his arrival. As soon as he walked in, she claimed that he immediately noticed the scent.

“He was like, ‘Woah, your apartment smells so good,’ and I’m like, ‘What? This is always how it smells, it’s always naturally like this,” she recalled.

Now, James and her former crush are a couple, and she credits the cookie hack for bringing them together. She is encouraging others to do the same when they invite their crushes over.

“We trick them and we manipulate them and now every time they smell a cookie, they think of us!” James exclaimed. “Bake your cookies!”

Photo: lightwavemedia / Shutterstock

Some people online agreed with James' hack, sharing that they were excited to try it themselves when their crushes came to visit. Others revealed that certain perfume scents have the same effect as freshly baked cookies.

One user even provided a hack for the original hack: "Three tablespoons of vanilla extract in the oven in a coffee mug for 15 minutes is the dupe if you don’t have cookies."

While some may be skeptical regarding whether or not baking cookies really increases your chances of being with your crush, having a pleasant aroma can definitely help you attract someone you like.

Certain scents, whether they be freshly baked goods, flowers, or laundry detergent, can trigger positive memories or evoke feelings of happiness and nostalgia.

Maybe your mother always had freshly baked cookies prepared for you when you came home from school. Maybe flowers remind you of spring and new beginnings. Maybe doing laundry brings you peace and serenity.

Photo: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

We may not realize it, but the link between scent, emotion, and memory is so powerful that as adults, it can even lead to attraction toward someone who has a certain scent.

Even if you are unsure if your crush has positive memories associated with cookies, making the effort to smell pleasant never hurts! Taking a shower, slathering on some scented lotion, and spraying on perfume is always a good idea before seeing someone you’re attracted to.

Even if the smell of cookies doesn’t draw them in immediately, maybe presenting them with a glass of milk will do the trick!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.