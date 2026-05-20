If A Woman Has These 3 Rare Traits, She’s Likely The Kind Of Person Men Fall Hard & Fast For

If you are currently settling in one area of your life, you settle in other areas too. You've probably heard the saying, "How you do anything is how you do everything." I unapologetically invest in, expect, and am open to receiving the best from life, whether it's traveling, eating, coaching, education, or relationships.

And no, I was not born into a rich family. My parents immigrated to the United States and made their way, and I did too. There's no reason you can't strive for the same for yourself; you deserve the best in life, too. Part of a great life is finding a great partner to share it with, but that won't happen unless you have (and nurture) the rare traits that make you a worthy partner yourself, and when it comes to being a woman men fall hard for, the adage is true: you attract the energy you give off.

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If a woman has these 3 rare traits, she’s likely the kind of person men fall hard for:

1. Self-respect

It amazes me to hear women go down a list of the treatment they expect, places they want to wine and dine, trips they want to go on, and pampering they want to receive. Yet they skimp and don't invest in doing these things for themselves. Boggles the mind.

This is something you must do all the time, whether you are in a relationship or not. Make a vow to never be cheap with yourself ever again. Invest in yourself at the highest level possible, whatever that looks like for you.

Stop denying yourself the respect that will make you feel special and successful in the eyes of others. "Self-worth is at the foundation of self-acceptance and self-love. Without feeling a solid sense of worth or value, it is difficult, if not impossible, to feel worthy of love or acceptance from others," explained relationship coach Dr. Annie Tanasugarn.

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Expecting the best from others is just one side of the equation for attracting an excellent partner. Remember that what you give to others and yourself, you also receive. Aristotle said, "Quality is not an act, it is a habit."

2. Confidence

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A woman once told me she could never attract a high-caliber partner as she desired. After a short conversation, it came to light that she was incredibly insecure and had never invested in growing herself as a woman. A man of quality and intrigue can sense the inconsistent energy of a woman who is faking it.

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He wants a confident partner who is on his level, and you must invest in yourself as he has done himself. Confidence, research from the Society for Personality and Social Psychology states, is a very desirable trait in a woman.

3. Worthiness

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Worthiness is not about finances or money. It's about how you treat yourself as someone worthy of your desires, dreams, and hopes; only then will you attract a man who wants to nurture them.

Start embracing the fact that you do deserve good things and good people in your life, even if you have trouble believing it right now. Asking for (and expecting it) from those around you is the first step. The more you do it, the stronger that irresistible energy becomes. People will start feeling it too, and soon, you won't even have to ask anymore.

In the worthy woman tribe, we don't do a snobby "I'm an entitled princess" attitude. All that comes from a place of weakness. Instead, men fall hard for women who come from a place of confidence and inner strength. Women who know they are worthy of good things and good relationships deserve them, expect them, and receive them.

Worthy women also encourage and support other women to come from that place of power, too. When our sisters have it, it makes it even easier for us to reach and maintain it. Women supporting women is so important, with one study from Lean In & McKinsey and Co. showing that women who helped other women in the workplace were able to advance their careers more quickly.

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Embracing and nurturing these rare traits within yourself will greatly increase your value, confidence, and the quality of the men you attract.

Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High-Value Woman and CEO of Magnetic Woman International, a company specializing in helping female entrepreneurs enjoy a full love life.