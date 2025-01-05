Wife Criticized For Bragging About Her Husband Spending His Only Day Off Building Her Christmas Gift — ‘May This Love Never Find Me’

A woman is not receiving the reaction she was anticipating after sharing what her husband did for her during his one day off.

Now, other husbands are publicly thanking their wives for never subjecting them to what the woman did to her husband after he had gotten off a 24-hour shift.

A wife was criticized after revealing that her husband spent his one day off putting together one of her Christmas gifts.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 930,000 times, Kerry Denevan urged her women viewers to “choose your men wisely.”

In the background of her video, Denevan’s husband could be seen building an infrared sauna he bought her for Christmas as she sips a cup of coffee. According to Denevan, it was her husband’s only day off after working a 24-hour shift, and he built the sauna without a single complaint.

“Now he wants to take down the Christmas decor and drop off my clothes at Salvation Army,” Denevan added in her caption. “Never settle…or just marry a Capricorn.”

The wife hoped to send a message to women to never settle while simultaneously praising her husband, but that was not how viewers interpreted it.

Instead, they saw her as a controlling and nagging wife who wouldn’t allow her husband to enjoy his one day off.

“It's videos like this that make me love my wife. Thank you for not making me install an infrared sauna honey!” one TikTok user commented.

“May this love never find me,” another user wrote.

“I actually love my partner enough to give them the break they deserve,” another shared.

However, others saw no problem with the husband’s act of service, even if it was his day off.

“I’m standing and applauding in the background,” one TikTok user revealed.

“Love seeing men being busy and helpful,” another wrote.

Others assumed that Denevan’s husband was happy to build her the sauna since he was filmed turning around with a smile on his face.

Denevan claimed in the comments section that she never forced her husband to build her gift and that he wanted to do it himself. “If he was tired, he would have come home and slept,” she wrote.

Maybe the truth was that Denevan's husband was excited for his wife to try out the gift, and he was simply happy to put it together for her.

It was unfair for viewers to assume anything about this couple based on a 10-second video.

For all we know, her husband could have gladly volunteered to build her sauna without her asking him.

If Denevan believes that she deserves a man who will gladly build things for her, and he doesn’t mind at all, even on his day off, then she should have it!

However, if your love language ensures that your partner gets enough rest and spends their day off avoiding doing any of your projects, then that works, too.

Registered psychotherapist Natacha Duke explained to Cleveland Clinic, “There are so many things that can go into a healthy relationship, and some things are so personal to each of us. The point is that there’s a reasonable amount of reliability and that you both feel as though the other person is going to prioritize you and be true to their word every step of the way.”

It sounds like Denevan's husband was doing a good job prioritizing his wife, so who are we to judge how, when, or why? People have different standards for their relationships, and not all of them are going to look the same.

