The Woman Who’s Used To Being Alone Makes The Strongest Life Partner: 4 Reasons Why

For a long time, people assumed the woman who spent too much time alone must be lonely or missing something from her life, but that assumption misses the point entirely. A woman who's used to being alone learned how to build a full life on her own and has developed a subtle type of strength, the type that comes from knowing she can stand on her own two feet if she ever has to.

When a woman like that chooses a partner, it's not because she needs someone to fill a gap. It's because she genuinely wants to share the life she's already created for herself. That independence tends to make her a more regulated, thoughtful partner — someone who brings loyalty and emotional maturity into the relationship.

Here are 4 reasons why the woman who’s used to being alone makes the strongest partner:

1. The woman who's used to being alone has learned not to depend on anyone else

FOTOGRAFÍA EDITORIAL / Unsplash

Does she want or need something? This girl will get it on her own. Moreover, she is not the type of girl who, when you’re at the mall, will point out a bag, a pair of stilettos, or a box of chocolate, because she wants you to buy them for her.

Everything she has, she earned through hard work. She is not the type of girl who will constantly ask you to drive her or accompany her to special occasions. She can carry herself without feeling incomplete.

If she ever hints that she wants or needs something, then believe me, it’s taken time and deep pondering from her before she opens up to you. Nevertheless, it doesn’t necessarily mean you ought to get it for her. It most likely means she just wants emotional support while she works for it herself.

A woman who has learned to take care of herself doesn't enter a relationship looking for someone to rescue her. According to relationship expert Dr. Margaret Paul, the key to getting what you need from a partner starts with giving it to yourself first because how you treat yourself trains your partner how to treat you.

2. The woman who's used to being alone is complete enough to be happy even without anyone else

If you’re not her entire happiness, see it as an advantage. Consider it a blessing if you can go places without her. She has built pure contentment in her very own soul, and that means you will never be that strangled, restricted partner.

You will have your own freedom. Because, even if you’re not with her all the time, you know that she has that rich resource of joy aside from you. Don’t worry! You will still make her happy. She would consider you a great bonus.

A woman who is genuinely content alone isn't waiting for someone to complete her, and that's actually a good thing for both of you. Research from the University of Reading found that people who chose solitude reported lower stress and a greater sense of freedom to be themselves, without any increase in loneliness.

3. The woman who's used to being alone loves more deeply and sweetly

Valentin Lacoste / Unsplash

Yes, she might be the alpha female type. However, since she has not invested too many emotions in other people, you know that she still has that overflowing pure sensuality within.

When she decides that you’re the one for her, she will pour out that long-time reserve of romantic feelings on you. She will express her love by doting on you, giving you what you need, being attentive, supporting you, and even satisfying you in bed.

This girl will do everything to make you happy — not because she’s desperate or afraid, but because she selflessly and deeply loves you. She knows what true love means, even if she hasn’t been in many relationships. And she knows that, because she’s mastered loving herself first.

When someone has spent real time building a relationship with herself, that inner foundation shows up in how she loves. Studies have found that a person's self-esteem directly predicted their partner's satisfaction with the relationship, meaning a woman who genuinely values herself is statistically more likely to make you happy too.

4. The woman who's used to being alone is loyal to a fault

While you’re dating her, you don’t need to be worried about being cheated on. She will stay faithful. She is mature enough to be committed and to keep her eyes just on you.

On top of that, she will be working it out with you when your relationship gets shaken by ordeals, big or small. She’s not a quitter. As someone who’s used to being alone, she has learned to solve different kinds of problems by herself. Hence, the light of her wisdom shall lead you to the ‘forever’ path that is destined for you.

The woman who's used to being alone is selective about commitment. Marriage and family therapist Susan Saint-Welch explains that an independent woman doesn't need you, but she can absolutely choose you, and when she does, she's building something real, not just filling a void.

The best relationship of your life will be with the girl who’s used to being alone. Because the solitude in which she’s grown has made her cherish her very own worth. It kept her pure and molded her into a soul with the best, exclusive qualities.

