When Nothing Else Has Worked, Do These 3 Things To Save Your Relationship

Last-ditch efforts to save your struggling relationship.
By Deni Abbie — Last updated on Jul 04, 2023
Photo: Igor Faun / Shutterstock
There is nothing more lonely than being in an unhappy or unhealthy relationship. That cold feeling of loneliness that fills your soul cannot be compared to anything else.
When you are in a relationship that has lost its connection, or "you've lost that loving feeling," the void is immense.
Memories echo silently, reminding you of the days when you could talk about everything and laugh easily.
You wonder how you got to this point where you no longer visit easily and that attraction you once felt has disappeared and been replaced with the ability to easily find flaws in each other.
You once spent nights cuddling and sharing your dreams and secrets, and now you barely talk.
Should you try to resurrect this now-dead relationship or simply move on and try to start over again?
It's as if you are in a no-win situation because you're unable to get what you need from the one you’re with and you are not supposed to get it from anyone else.
RELATED: 8 Relationship Problems Way Worse Than Cheating
Here are 3 last-ditch efforts to save your struggling relationship:
1. Try to remember what made you fall in love with each other in the first place
When we first meet, we give each other undivided attention and make each other feel important.
We have an interest in what they say, how they feel, and the ideas that they have and share.
When we've spent time together we start to tune each other out and take each other for granted.
The respect and interest you give a new date or friend are not the same. To rekindle that connection, start giving your love interest more attention and see if they will return it.
RELATED: The 10 Most Common Relationship Mistakes People Make And What To Do About Each
2. Treat your relationship like you're newly dating
Take care of yourself and your appearance when you're around them. Make plans to do something different from your normal routine.
Spice up your sex life, and try something new and exciting that gets your hormones going.
Make sure you are holding hands and kissing because that's a great kick-start to stimulation and connection.
If you find you can't communicate with each other, it's important to seek help and find out how to open up the lines of communication.
The best way to a healthy relationship is open communication so couples aren't harboring any confusion or resentment.
RELATED: Husbands: How To Learn The Words To Make Your Wives Feel Close To You
3. Start a date night
Do not let anything interrupt that night. Devote that night to just the two of you.
Related Stories From YourTango:
You can start a hobby together that's new and fun and would add something to talk about as well as a new focus and common interest.
If you've tried all of these things and nothing works and the other person is not willing to work on it, then it could be in your best interest to move on and start over.
I assure you there are other people out there that can fulfill you if your partner is not interested in trying to make your relationship work! You deserve happiness, and you are in charge of your future.
RELATED: Your Biggest Relationship Issue, Based On Birth Order
More for You:
Deni Abbie is a certified Life Coach, Dating and Relationship Coach, Hypnotherapist, syndicated author, and public speaker.