3 Simple Ways To Know He Digs You

By Dr. Tranquility – Lydia Belton, Ph.D., Ct. H.A.

Once you’re in a relationship, it can be hard to tell if you and your partner are on the same page as far as your wants and needs for the future.

You may question the strength of his feelings toward you, even if he's quick to say, “I love you.” It’s one thing to take a first date and move it into a relationship, but how do you know when your partner is ready to move even further forward?

As a woman, you most likely want more time and more involvement from your mate.

You're ready for a commitment, whether that means moving in together or perhaps marriage. Regardless, the bottom line is that your relationship now comes with a view to the future as opposed to plodding along day by day. It’s time to connect in a way that you can’t put into words, so here are three ways to know he really is “all that into you.”

Here are 3 ways to know he digs you:

1. He can’t bear to be without you

If you find your partner refusing to go a day without talking to you and he is always making future plans, he’s probably feeling that his life isn’t complete without you. If you want a celebrity comparison, think Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, those two have been together forever and he looks just as smitten with her as he did in the beginning.

2. He invites you to travel with him

When a man invites you on a trip with him, he wants to spend quality time with you. The fact is, men don’t invite women they won’t want to be with to travel with them. Think of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in this situation. The two have been spotted all over the world, and they're still in love.

3. He’s showing more than lust after the third date

After the third date, if communication between you is still great, he should be making a point to create a space for communication and bonding.

He's ready for emotional intimacy and no distractions. Just look at the happiness that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes bring to the celebrity world. Although the pair are notoriously private about their relationship, you can tell they’re in love even when they’re not all over each other in public.

So, if your beau seems to fit the above characteristics, chances are that you don’t have to question his feelings about you. Although they may not be able to overtly express their feelings the way that you do, it’s time to let loose and trust his motives. It’s time to go all in and see what happens!

Dr. Tranquility, AKA Lydia Belton, is a renowned practitioner of Relaxation Physiology for Mind-Body Medicine from Harvard University's Mind-Body Institute, and Columbia University's Rosenthal Center in Botanical Medicine.