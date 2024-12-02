The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals If You're Destined To Find Love

Love is something that most of us are raised to think is the source of our ultimate relationships in life. But the truth of the matter is that while falling in love is something that will happen for many people, it may not happen for everyone. In fact, research shows that not everyone is necessarily all that interested in it.

Although you may spend lots of time asking yourself and your friends if it will ever happen for you, if the answer is no or not yet, that's not always a bad thing. While romantic love is dreamy and has its perks (affection, companionship, and someone to bring you soup when you're sick), falling in love with someone isn't what everyone wants.

Believe it or not, there is always a choice, and being alone doesn't have to mean being miserable.

The image you see first in the visual test below will reveal if you're destined to find true love.

All you have to do is look at the image below and pay close attention to the first thing that catches your eye. Once you've done that, scroll down to find out what it reveals about whether you are meant to ever find love.

1. If you saw the cats first

If you saw the cats first when you looked at this image, you are the kind of person who has been in and out of love, but ultimately you're just plain happier when you're on your own. You've sampled what it's like to have a romantic affair, and while it was fine, nothing recharges you, inspires you, and makes you happier than being on your own.

Get down with your bad self! If you want to be on your own, do it. Just make sure you have a big network of friends to rely on.

2. If you saw the dog first

If you saw the dog first when you looked at this image, you are the kind of person who thrives and grows when you fall in love. For you, life is hard and stressful and can seem frustrating and pointless, but it isn't. You'll see how wonderful things can be once you fall in love big time.

Being in a relationship helps you focus on the world in a new and different way. Being with another person makes you the best version of yourself, but remember, that doesn't mean you aren't complete just as you are.

3. If you saw the heart first

If you saw the tiny little heart first when you looked at this image, you're the kind of person who sees love everywhere they look. You could make the big leap and be with just one person forever, but you're just as likely to find your own "big love" at a commune or working with a group of people you love.

However life plays out, you'll be happy and exactly where you need to be.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.