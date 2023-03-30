Too often a day in the life of the dating world goes something like this: you meet someone, have a few conversations over the phone, go out once, and then never see that person again. Sound familiar?

Chances are while you were on your date you discovered a personality that you know you just can't deal with. It's not that your date was creepy or malicious; you just know that a long-term relationship with that person won't work out.

Dating is not about putting people into categories, but there are some personalities that just make a person want to turn and run.

Here are 5 types of women men avoid at all costs:

1. The flirty-bird

Men love women who flirt. Men are drawn to a good flirt because besides being fun and charming, she's definitely not shy. The flirter shows interest right off the bat, making the "getting to know you" aspect of courtship all the easier. For a guy, not having to do all the work is a relief.

But there's a difference between a situational flirt and a serial flirt, and the latter is something that men just don't want to deal with.

A serial flirt giggles touches, and tosses her hair at everyone: the best friend, the boss, the father. A woman who bats her lashes indiscriminately seems like a challenge at first—how do I get her to just pay attention to me?—but that game gets old really fast.

After a while, the guys realize that the Flirty-Bird needs constant attention because she's stricken with major self-esteem issues. An extremely confident and patient man may be able to deal with this kind of behavior, but he'll probably run ragged before realizing that the Flirty-Bird isn't worth his time.

2. The commitment-phile

Imagine that you're a guy for a second. You meet a fantastic woman and you're having a great first date. The lighting is just right and the food is perfect. You're sharing a great conversation and just beginning to get comfortable when…WHAM! Your date starts talking about your wedding location, how many kids she wants, and Big Lug, the name of your future dog.

It puts a lot of pressure on a guy right off the bat. In any healthy relationship, the first couple of months — and especially the first couple of dates — should be kept light.

A woman who fast-forwards to the happily ever after makes guys wonder if they really are her perfect match. With such a speedy narrative, perhaps her plans are all about fulfilling her dreams regardless of who is standing across from her at the altar.

3. The cling-on

A needy nuisance, this gal can't go anywhere or do anything without the company of her man. She adopts his interests, calls 15 times a day, and flies off the handle anytime she's not around to monitor his behavior.

The Cling-On is more work than a relationship deserves. She is there at your beck and call and relies on you to entertain her because she basically has no life of her own. The Cling-On smothers any chance of a guy missing her by robbing him of energy and exhausting his patience with her demands.

4. The party girl

When men meet this ball of fun, they think she is the life of the party. She's carefree, maybe a little wild, and from the outside looks like a person they may be interested in.

Once they get a closer look, however, they realize that her entire life is a party. While a guaranteed good time may seem like a good idea, what will she be like in the sobering light of day?

Her hilarious antics, outgoing personality, and righteous dance moves are good in small doses, but the Party Girl doesn't know the meaning of "closing time." It's hard to have a healthy relationship with a person who is masking major problems underneath his or her party hat.

Plus, we all know that people who can't amuse themselves without mind-altering substances just aren't any fun when the party is over.

5. The Windbag

Yakkity Yak. The Windbag is the woman who never shuts up, barely stopping to breathe. Seeming only concerned about what is going on in her life and sharing her prattling insights, this Chatty Cathy also has Drama-Queen tendencies (not good).

The Windbag's rambling renditions drive men crazy for obvious reasons, but they also make men feel a little obsolete since they can go on and on without anyone else's input. Most people think it takes two to have a conversation, but not The Windbag.

Women are more verbal than men and get a bad rep for being garrulous. The Windbag, however, doesn't know that the sound of silence is golden. She needs to learn that the more you talk, the less you learn.

While there are exceptions to the aforementioned personality types, these gals present a tough road ahead. Although avoidance of women with potent personality types may make things easier, keep an open mind and remember that your perfect match may not come in the tidy little package that you envision.

