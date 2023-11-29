Don't even bother trying to seek commitment from these types of guys.
I got a great e-mail the other day from Sharon. She told me all about this great man she met while browsing a few dating sites. She wrote:
"I met a great guy at a dating site. We chatted for about a week before we decided to officially meet. We hit it off right away. He's handsome and smart, but his job is always taking him across the country. Worst still is that he's married and is sharing a house with his wife. They're separating and trying to decide how to divide everything. I still have this uncertain feeling. Do I go for this great guy or let him go? HELP!"
As painful as it is, you need to run — not walk! — away from this doomed relationship. This man is attempting to juggle a wife, a girlfriend, a divorce, a career and he's never home. Eventually, you'll feel forgotten. You'll wonder if he's shacking up with another Tinder swipe.
Here are the 3 types of men who will never, ever commit to you:
1. Mr. Still Married
If a man lives in the same house as his wife, there's a good chance he's still married. The story he's telling you, that they're trying to split things up (and that they're doing it for the kids), is usually a lie. He wants to get laid. He needs intimacy. He wants an emotional connection with another woman.
So BEWARE of Mr. Still Married. Only date somebody who is verifiably single. Do not go out with a man until you've gone back to his house and checked everything out to make sure he's living alone — there’s no ex-wife, current wife, children, or anybody else in the background.
2. Mr. Business Trip
Mr. Business Trip loves to use online dating. He'll tell you something like he's in your town for a week. He's looking to find a tour guide. He's thinking of moving there; he's heard such wonderful things. Would you be willing to show him around?
So you, being a woman who'd love to show a guy around (especially a sexy guy), go into flirtatious mode. This guy is so cute, and now he's flirting back with you. He wants you to show him around.
Mr. Business Trip really only wants one thing — intimacy. I'm going to put it as bluntly as possible. Mr. Business Trip is an expert. Every few days he's in a new city pulling the same game. He's memorized his story. He's an expert in luring women back to his hotel.
Come on now, did you think he was that charming and needed a tour guide? Unless you're a relator or an actual tour guide, he's playing you. He knows this will work. He's handed out his e-mail, cut it, and pasted it, to hundreds of women on the same online dating site, hoping one or two will bite.
He's addicted to being intimate. His wife has stopped sleeping with him. He cannot get laid in his hometown without getting caught, so he takes his show on the road. Avoid being another notch in his belt, and avoid being saved in his phone as a city instead of your name.
3. Mr. Texter
Here's the man who is either a picture collector or in love with the way he looks. Mr. Texter loves to go back and forth. He loves to e-mail.
Will you ever meet him? When will the two of you meet up? It has been three weeks and you're still only e-mailing him. Why?
Because Mr. Texter is working with a lot of other women, and he's Mr. Bigger Better Deal. He'll hit you up when every woman before you on his list is unavailable. There's also a strong possibility he's also Mr. Married. Through text and e-mail, he can get whatever he's not getting from his wife. He still wants his marriage and to have a little affair via e-mail, too.
A man who can't commit to meeting within the first week is a man you need to drop from your phone. Nobody is that busy.
If he's on an online dating site and he's playing with you — e-mailing you at night but during the day he's full of excuses — ditch him. usually, Mr. Excuse and Mr. E-mail are the same guys. He tells you he's too busy at work, but he mysteriously has enough time to continue to text and email you. He's stringing you along because he has somebody else that he's interested in.
It's really simple. If a man doesn't meet you within the first week, he's a waste of time.
The bottom line is: If a man is keeping you secret, distancing himself, or only meeting you for intimacy, you need to get rid of him. He doesn't deserve you. Hopefully, these three things will help you get MUCH better online dating results.
