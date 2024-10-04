The Type Of Women Who Usually Marry CEOs & Doctors, According To Research

It may seem like fate that some people meet, fall in love, and get married, but it turns out the type of person we end up marrying often can be dictated by the type of job and salaries we make.

Some research presented in Bloomberg reveals that our jobs have a huge role in determining the type of husband or wife we are looking for. Upon closer examination of the 2014 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, researchers found out which professions tend to match up the most. The survey covered 3.5 million households of various economic standings.

Here are a few matches they found which are quite interesting, especially if you are curious who those doctors and CEOs are most likely to choose as a wife (or husband).

The type of women who marry CEOs & doctors, according to research:

1. High-earning women tend to marry their economic equals

According to the research, female physicians and surgeons tend to marry other physicians and surgeons or anyone from the medical field, such as Registered Nurses. Female lawyers also tend to marry within their field as well, such as with other lawyers and judges.

Interestingly, some go for those in computer-related fields. And this does make a lot of sense, since, in this day and age, women tend to have higher standards when it comes to partners. However, research published in the New York Times has shown that when "power couples" get married, it spells bad news for income equality.

Pixabay / Pexels

2. High-earning men often marry lower-earning women

Although there are male doctors marrying within the medical field, such as other doctors and Registered Nurses, they also don't mind marrying those who earn less. Their second-closest matches were found to be teachers from elementary, middle, and post-secondary schools.

Male lawyers were also shown to marry those within their field, but there are more male-male relationships between lawyers and those in computer-related occupations. But — and get this — more male lawyers also matched up with elementary and middle school teachers, as well as secretaries and administrative assistants.

August de Richelieu / Pexels

3. Male and female dancers and choreographers have different tastes

Interestingly, male dancers tended to go for other males who were also dancers, but also secretaries and administrative assistants. Meanwhile, female dancers were found to have a variety of tastes when it came to partners.

In addition to marrying other dancers, they also go for CEOs (as well as other other chief executives) and legislators, welders, and civil engineers. Apparently, with female-female partnerships, female dancers also go for female lawyers and judges. This appears to be a case of opposites attract. However, whatever the occupation is, what really matters is that love is love, and the couple can make the relationship last for a lifetime.

