People Married For 15+ Years Share 6 Relationship Truths Younger Generations Still Have To Learn

For married partners, staying together long-term means continuing to listen and talk things through, even after years together. Younger generations may still be learning that a lasting marriage doesn't happen because husbands and wives get along every minute, and people who've been married a long time are ready to share what they have learned along the way.

Married people who've lasted 15+ years together share six truths that can help younger generations:

1. Marriage doesn't have to feel exciting all the time

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Most people think a couple who's been married for over fifteen years has the perfect relationship. After all, if they're together for over a decade, doesn't that mean they're happy all the time? Unfortunately, it isn't that simple. Love isn't just about laughing together or being in tune with each other all the time. Love is messy, and even married couples have their ups and downs.

Writing about her 25-year marriage in Grown and Flown, Laura Peraino described how romantic trips and big moments gave way to a calmer, more routine life together. Marriage could be busy, fun, and sometimes boring, all at once. The excitement looked different, but love still lived in the ordinary moments.

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One moment, marriage can feel perfectly ordinary, and the next, a couple can be on the highest of highs. Being in such a long-term relationship, the dynamic between a married couple evolves. Knowing little things about each other may not feel exciting, but that familiarity can be part of what makes a marriage feel good.

2. Even happily married couples have disagreements

Couples aren't always in sync. They don't always see eye to eye, so they butt heads. Disagreements are pretty much unavoidable, but when you're around someone for so long, you learn how to compromise and resolve fights.

A wife might disagree with her husband on how to spend their shared finances. Resolving the issue means listening to each other's concerns and coming to some sort of understanding. Younger generations may believe married couples shouldn't fight at all, but not everyone will agree on everything.

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Dora, who had been married for 67 years when interviewed for Cornell University's Legacy Project, said she and her husband still had disagreements a couple of times a week. Her advice to younger people was that having an argument doesn't mean the relationship is falling apart. Two people with different upbringings won't always agree, even after a lifetime together.

3. You can depend on each other without losing yourself

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Being with someone you love can fill you with an undeniable sense of peace. Sharing so many happy moments with someone can connect you on a deep, emotional level. A 15+ year marriage teaches couples how to separate interdependence from codependency.

Therapist Sydney Villeneuve defines codependency as depending too heavily on another person for approval and your identity. Interdependence means supporting each other while still having your own needs, interests, and life outside the relationship. Jeffrey Wolf, married for 26 years, explained that couples don't need to share every hobby or friend. Having separate interests helps them stay connected without losing who they are.

4. Both of you will change over the years

One of the biggest truths long-term married couples come to learn is that the person they married isn't going to remain the same. As years pass, people change. A husband might've had dreams of owning his own business, only to realize he prefers working for someone else. Meanwhile, a wife might've once wanted to live in a big city, only to realize she prefers a slower pace. Wolf's wife, Amy, said that after 26 years of marriage, she understood the importance of accepting change. Sometimes your spouse can feel different from the person you married, but growing as individuals can add to your marriage.

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People's dreams and even behaviors can change over time. Younger generations shouldn't expect their married partner to remain unchanged from the person they first met. But just because people change doesn't mean your love for that person changes too.

5. Small gestures matter just as much as big ones

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When a couple has been married for a long time, they learn that small gestures are just as meaningful as big, grand ones. A husband might've started off the marriage gifting his wife flowers and chocolates every Saturday. Then, as time went on, he gave his wife little notes of affirmation. Even though the gifts got smaller, the meaning behind them stayed the same.

For Peraino, a small gesture during lunch brought her to tears after 25 years of marriage. Her husband brought her a Diet Coke with the lemon wedge and straw she liked. Remembering those little preferences made a routine lunch feel like a reminder of their love.

While younger people might think every date has to be an epic, well-thought-out celebration, that's not always the case. Even the smallest of gestures can be romantic as long as there's meaning behind it.

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6. Being married for years doesn't replace the need to talk regularly

One of the hardest challenges any couple might face is communicating. This is true of married couples as well. After so many years together, they may assume they already know what the other person thinks and stop asking. This can lead them to become distant despite their marriage. Once, they might've shared late-night conversations. Without these healthy conversations, the sunshine and rainbows two people once felt for each other become dim.

Counselor Debra Fileta wrote in People that nearly 20 years of marriage taught her and her husband to work with their different communication styles. She enjoys deeper conversations, while he's more comfortable keeping things light. Staying connected meant learning to share feelings as well as discussing schedules, errands, and other practical details.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.