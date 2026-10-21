People With Big Hearts & Small Bank Accounts Often Do 6 Special Things For People They Love

Real, genuine connections can't be bought. And for people without a lot of money but a lot of love to give, they still like to do special things for the ones they love that come at no cost. It may seem like these actions don't matter, but honestly they're incredibly powerful.

6 special things people do for their loved ones when they have big hearts but small bank accounts:

1. Listen deeply with real care and concern

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When we've had a bad day, sometimes all we need is someone to rant to. Or, when we've had a good day, we want to share those memories with someone we love.

People who can't afford to buy their loved ones material things will instead offer their time and energy. They listen intently to what they have to say, and react and remember details. They don't just add their two cents.

Everyone wants to feel seen, so when you have that person in your life, whatever is left in your bank account really doesn't matter. You simply can't buy a connection like this.

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2. Run errands without any complaints

Have you ever heard the saying, "In order to have a village, you must be a villager"? Well, it's true. We live in a world where everyone is so focused on self-care that we forget we have to inconvenience ourselves sometimes for the ones we love.

For people with big hearts, they do just that. If somebody needs a ride to the airport, they offer to take them. If they need a last-minute favor, they follow through. It's little things like this that make someone a good friend, not somebody who just buys you nice things.

3. Give surprise gifts that are meaningful but inexpensive

We're all trying to save money, but if you want to show your loved ones how much you care, a small but meaningful gift is the best way to go. If your friend loves coffee, treat them to a latte. If they're having a tough time, make them a fun playlist or a list of all the things you love about them.

Little things like this go a very long way. We sometimes forget what a gift is really for, but it's to show that you care about somebody and appreciate them. It's truly the thought that counts.

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4. Handle extra chores to make their loved ones' life easier

The best gift of all is free time. We don't get enough of it, so when there's time left over, it's nice to help a loved one out. That may mean assisting them with chores.

People with big hearts show their love by doing good deeds that are actually helpful. They take responsibilities off their loved ones' hands and chip in. They know it makes life easier, and can even boost their own well-being and health.

They might do the dishes or pick up their groceries. They drop off their mail or even fold their laundry. Small things like this go a long way, and, if their friends or family really care, they'll do the same in return.

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5. Leave lil' notes for them to find

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When someone doesn't have much money but is truly a giving person, they do small things to make an impact. And that includes leaving little notes.

It could be notes around the house, but also thank you notes or even sending a card just for fun. It's a really nice thing to receive. Big-hearted people know this, and want the people they care about to see that someone is thinking of them.

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6. Spend some extra quality time together

While quality time is one of the five love languages, it goes much deeper for friendships. Part of keeping the connection close is simply being around one another, spending time together.

Maybe it's something as small as just watching a new show together or taking a walk. No matter what it is, big-hearted people show they care in ways that money can't buy. They're not distracted and remain fully present. It seems like such a small thing, but it's truly special.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.