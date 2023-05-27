To My Future Partner That I Haven't Even Met Yet

By Cho Amisola

You may be in the arms of your current lover, promising a life with her. Or you may be alone just like me.

You know you’ll meet the person you’re meant to be with at the perfect time, but you don’t yet know that it’s me.

We’ve both spent years on meeting someone, taking risks, and continuing the cycle of getting to know dates and having flings. I’ve grown tired of it all, and I’m sure you have, too.

But right now, future partner, I’m silently waiting for our paths to cross.

After all, I can finally say that I’m ready to settle down and walk by your side, hands intertwined. I’m ready to embark on our journey to forever.

The moment our eyes meet, we will feel it. The moment your fingertips touch my face, we will know. And the moment your lips touch mine, we won’t have any doubts.

For now, I want you to know that I will love you more.

I will love you more than our petty fights and I will love you more than the silence that will ring in our ears afterward.

I will love you more than the bad days that will fill our hearts with discomfort. And I will love you more than the distance that might come between us.

I will love you more than any hurdle that life will throw at us.

I will also love you more than our good days together.

I’ll love you more than each other’s triumphs.

I will love you more than the delight of seeing your beautiful face every day and every night.

I’ll love you more than the alluring smell of the breakfast that I will prepare for you as we start our day together.

Future partner, I will love you more than anyone ever loved you. I will love you more than I have ever loved anyone else.

So I will try my best to lift your spirits whenever you feel low. Whenever anything troubles your heart or mind, I want you to pour it all out to me.

You will never cry again or ask “why” or “what if?” I will always be around to give you what you need.

I know that, in each other, we will find what we both searched for all this time. Because we will find each other, we don’t need to regret any of our past relationships.

The choices we made helped us become the people we are today. And now, we just have to wait for each other’s devotion.

I may already have spent my previous years with the wrong people, but it will be worth it because I will meet you. I hope you know that I will be here, waiting for you.

My future partner, once you meet me, you will never be alone again. I promise that I will be your last — and that is all you need to know.

Cho Amisola is a writer, poet, and author of "Written in the Stars" and "We'll Always Have This City." She is a former contributor to Unwritten, and has had bylines featured on Thought Catalog, Revoloon, and others.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.