24 Tiny Bits Of Relationship Advice From Mom That Actually Work

Make your dating woes easier, one woe at a time.
More often than not, dating is a thing we have to navigate on our own. Friends, family (psst, even mothers) can warn us about the same guy and we'll still go back until we're ready to leave.
However, if you're anything like the rest of us, it takes your mother saying something to you several times and a stranger saying it once before you truly have that "aha" moment. So, here are 25 pieces of motherly advice that your mom would dish out (if you'd only listen) from a mother-like figure.
You can think of me as your Fairy God Mother — making all your dating woes a bit easier, one woe at a time.
And, as for my fellow mothers, you're welcome!
Here are 24 tiny bits of dating advice from Mom that work:
1. Be yourself.
This is the most important advice when you are single and dating. If you can't be yourself, then who can you be?
2. Never write down anything you don't want someone to read.
I encourage this kind of writing, but if you don't want anyone else to read it, keep it hidden or get out the Zippo.
3. You can be anything you want to be
Unless, of course, you want to be inauthentic. Inauthentic is the worst thing you can be when you're single (or a human).
4. Pretty is as pretty does.
If you're feeling like the wicked witch on the inside, your date will see it on the outside, no matter how beautiful you are.
5. Make the best of it.
An offensive or boring date is another chance to get clear on what you don't want.
6. Never learn to clean a fish or you'll be doing it for the rest of your life.
Slow down your walk because if they don't open the door for you the first time, they probably never will.
7. Don't believe everything you hear.
If they tell you they've been intimate with every other person on the first date, don't believe them.
8. Never go out in dirty underwear.
Need I say more?
9. When you're in a relationship, keep your friends.
You don't want a person to become your whole world, just a nice part of it.
10. Never lose your self-respect.
If they text you at 3 a.m. to "hang out," that is a setup.
11. It's better to be alone than to wish you were.
There's no need to settle for a person who is a great kisser but is lazy and doesn't put in the effort.
12. Small minds talk about small things.
"OMG! Can you believe what Sally did after the first date?" Stay away from this kind of topic.
13. Learn something new every day.
Read an article about the way people think about dating. It will do you worlds of good.
14. You don't have to have the last word.
Or the last text. If they don't ask you a direct question, you don't need a response to a response. Please, leave a little mystery.
15. Turn off the lights.
Light a candle. You will save on your electricity bill, and the shadows will do you both wonders.
16. It's easier to catch a bear with honey than with vinegar.
You don't need to be too sweet — like Stevia. As sweet as honey will do just fine.
17. If it's not important, don't say it.
When you talk less, it means so much more when you do say something.
18. You can be smart.
Kudos to this one. You don't have to let your intelligence with your date become a competition.
19. Don't put all your eggs in one basket.
Or, don't put all your dates in one basket until you're talking about the honeymoon.
20. Take it one minute at a time.
Just stay in the present moment.
21. Keep it simple.
Don't overthink every little detail of your date.
22. Don't be so dramatic.
Keep the why-didn't-you-call-me-back-sooner-it's-been-27-whole-minutes on your television and out of your life.
23. Find humor in everything.
If you trip on your way into the coffee shop, bring attention to it and have a good laugh about it.
24. Follow your heart.
If you trust your heart instead of your brain, you will be more emotionally available and vulnerable. This is a great path to follow. The path of love is much more fun than the path of ego.
Dina Colada is an author, speaker, and dating coach who specializes in helping single women navigate the modern world of online dating. Her work has appeared on sites like Prevention, MSN, Women’s Health, Plenty of Fish, and Zoosk.