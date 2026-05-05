Relationships take effort. Both people need to be willing to give all they can to make it work. When someone isn’t willing to do anything they can for the relationship, it can take a serious toll.

Sometimes, men can do things that make them look low-effort from the beginning of the relationship. Instead of going out of their way to be a good partner, they do the least they can while expecting the most pay out from the other person. It’s frustrating and difficult for the women in their lives to manage. If you’re dating someone and they do these things that make them seem low-effort, they may not realize they’re doing them. This can cause a constant, unhealthy cycle for everyone involved. Even if he doesn’t see how his behavior makes him look, you still might want to give the relationship serious thought before you commit for good.

These are 11 things that make a man seem low-effort without him even realizing it

1. Canceling plans

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A man who flakes on his plans with a woman seems low-effort. Things happen, and sometimes we can’t show up when we originally said we would. Most people understand this. However, when it becomes a constant occurrence, it makes a man look like he doesn't put in much of an effort.

We never know what someone else is going through. Under the surface, a man like this may be struggling. If he isn’t filling you in on whether or not something is bothering him, it makes him appear low-effort.

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2. Inconsistent communication

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Relationships need healthy communication to work. It’s easy to get caught up in bad habits. Ignoring texts or snapping at your partner instead of taking a moment to respond thoughtfully can eat away at a partnership.

If a man isn’t willing to put the effort into how he talks to his partner, it can be a serious issue. Not many couples can last without a healthy foundation of communication.

While they may struggle to talk to their partner entirely, some men struggle to communicate their true feelings. This leads to constant miscommunication and hurt feelings. When they aren’t willing to communicate their thoughts, it makes them look low-effort.

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3. Planning dates at the last minute

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No woman wants to feel like she’s not a priority. By failing to plan dates in advance, a man will make himself look low-effort. It may not be his intention, but once he does this, it’s hard to get past it. She may not feel like she matters to him. It can cause her to question where she stands in the relationship.

If a man doesn’t want to come across this way, it’s important that he put in the effort and take the time to plan dates. No last-minute plans. Showing her that he cares by planning dates will create a positive environment in their relationship.

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4. Surface-level compliments

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Feeling special matters in a relationship. Women want to be shown genuine love, and with that comes deep, heartfelt compliments. We’ve all been told we’re pretty or that we have a great personality. When a man who stands out from the rest comes into our lives, he puts in true effort to show he cares, and specific, deep compliments come naturally because they reflect how he truly feels.

Some men may not realize they are only scratching the surface with the compliments they give. They don’t know that the woman in their life is looking to hear something more meaningful. They should be aware, however, that using the same, overused compliments over and over again makes them appear low-effort.

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5. Lack of follow-through

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We’ve all met a man who talks a big game. He says all the right things and makes you feel special immediately. However, over time, you’ll notice he never quite accomplishes what he says he will. Whether it’s a date he promises to take you on or a phone call that never comes, talk only goes so far. Without follow-through, a man will come across as low-effort.

We’ve all heard the saying, ‘Actions speak louder than words.’ In relationships, this can be especially true. We need to see how a person feels about us, not just take their word for it.

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6. They don’t ask questions

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When you’re getting to know someone, you want to have a solid back-and-forth conversation. Asking them about themselves allows you to grow close to them. When you learn what they like and dislike, it can help you figure out whether you see a relationship with them. Not all men understand that this communication needs to go both ways. A one-sided conversation isn’t going to get them very far.

For a man to seem interested, he should ask questions. Someone who views you as a potential partner needs to get to know you. If a guy is only talking about himself and not trying to get to know you, it’s clear he’s not putting in enough effort, even if he doesn’t realize it.

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7. Poor listening skills

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If a man doesn’t bother to listen when you talk, he’ll appear low-effort. Active listening isn’t a skill everyone has. However, doing the bare minimum and showing up thoughtfully in conversations means a lot in a relationship. It’s the little things that mean the most in romantic relationships, and having someone who is always there to listen to you, whether you’re sharing the good or the bad, is special. Showing up is one of the most important things a man can do for their partner.

Failing to listen properly might not be intentional, but it leaves an impression. Without a heartfelt conversation, women can assume a man is intentionally putting little effort into the relationship.

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8. Avoiding emotional connection

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It can be scary to get close to someone. This is especially relevant if you’ve been hurt in a previous relationship. Being vulnerable and allowing someone into your life after experiencing heartbreak is never easy. However, when you meet someone you want to have a solid connection with, it’s important to do so. Letting your walls down allows you to get close to them.

Avoiding an emotional connection makes a man look low-effort. It may not be his intention, but it’s often how the woman in his life will feel. Coming together with vulnerability goes a long way in a relationship.

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9. Backing off when they start to feel close

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If a man lets his guard down and becomes close to a woman, he might get scared. It’s normal to feel this way with someone new. However, this behavior makes him look low-effort. Instead of putting in the time and effort to nurture the relationship, his reluctance can make her think he doesn’t care. If he doesn’t communicate the reason behind this, she will often take it personally.

Backing off when you start to feel close to someone is harmful to a relationship. It will make a woman second-guess how you feel about her, even if you don’t realize it.

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10. Counting on her to start the conversation

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If a guy likes you, you want him to show it. Often, that means he starts a conversation with you. Whether it’s in person or through texts, it makes a woman feel wanted.

A man who doesn’t reach out often comes across as low-effort. It seems like he only cares about himself and is waiting for her to make the first move. He may not realize the impact this can have, but it can be detrimental to a relationship.

Many women want men to send them cute texts to let them know that they are thinking of them. When they don’t get it, they may feel like their partner doesn’t care about them at all.

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11. Avoiding small acts of kindness

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Many women want men to send them cute texts to let them know that they are thinking of them. When they don’t get it, they may feel like their partner doesn’t care about them at all.

Small acts of kindness go a long way. When someone is anxious or sad, their partner’s behavior can turn a bad day around. Some men may not think these actions are necessary. Whether they realize it or not, it makes them look like they’re not putting enough effort into the relationship. A kind text message or random flowers can make a woman feel like she’s on top of the world. When she doesn’t get them, it can be painful.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.