Before a relationship, you're on top of your game. You prioritize your finances and health ensuring you stay on the right track.

So, why do so many men lose sight of these priorities once they're in a relationship? According to speaker and performance coach Sabastian Enges, it all comes down to mindset.

Many men believe they need to focus on these aspects solely to attract a partner. However, this mindset is flawed as it doesn't hold up once you're in a relationship.

So, what are the things men do when they're single that they should still consider doing even when they're in a relationship?

7 Things Men Do When They're Single Then Stop Doing Once They Find Love (But Seriously Shouldn't)

1. Working out

Exercise helps to keep both our body and mental health in shape. According to Harvard Health, exercising helps to improve our heart health, preventing heart attacks from occurring.

They write, “If you’re physically active, your heart gets trained to beat slower and stronger, so it needs less oxygen to function.”

In addition, exercise has been shown to help prevent diabetes and cancer, as well as reduce symptoms of depression.

2. Getting serious about his career

Climbing the corporate ladder can provide experience, foster better connections and bring you higher pay. It can also make you feel more confident and self-fulfilled.

Through your experience, you can switch jobs or start up a side business. You can also provide connections for your loved ones, helping them break into your industry.

Now this doesn't mean cutting off your partner and solely focusing on your career. Rather, it calls for better time management on your part.

If you have a healthy relationship with your partner, they will understand your need for a work-life balance. And ultimately, they might even gain more respect for you because of it.

3. Caring about his car and making sure it's clean

Photo: stefanolunardi / Shutterstock

Relationship coach Kyle Benson tells U.S. News and World Report that having a messy car is a red flag. He says, "It’s a kind of indicator of how you treat yourself. If your car is dirty and it's kind of a mess, it indicates that you don’t really take care of yourself."

Having a messy car can be a turn-off for your partner and impact your focus. According to Dr. Sherrie Bourg Carter, messy environments increase anxiety and invoke feelings of frustration and guilt.

Messy environments cause us to lose focus, which can impact our ability to relax.

So, get into the habit of cleaning out your car once a week. Keep a trash bag in your car throughout the week and empty it out. Wipe down the surfaces and vacuum the floors. Spending those extra twenty minutes a week is worth it.

4. Making sure he smells good

Smelling good impacts people's perception of us. According to the Social Issues Research Centre, “The presence of an unpleasant odor led subjects not only to give lower ratings to photographed individuals but also to judge paintings as less professional."

Being judged as less professional can impact your job, leading to less opportunity. However, that's not all. They also note that those considered average-looking went up in attractiveness just by smelling good!

5. Making sure he looks good

Sorry to say, but appearance matters. Known as the halo effect, those who are attractive are considered to automatically possess positive personality traits.

According to the University of Nevada, Reno, beautiful people are seen as more intelligent, creative, or reliable. Previous research has even found that those who are more attractive have lighter prison sentences!

Looking your best helps in many ways. So, take extra care in how you dress and keep up with your appearance.

6. Talking a big game

People are attracted to confidence. After all, your aspirations are what attracted your partner in the first place.

So, why do men throw away their aspirations when they get into a relationship? Perhaps they feel comfortable in their situation, so they no longer try as hard.

However, let's not forget that maintaining your relationship requires continuous effort. When we keep the promises we make to ourselves, our partner is more likely to trust us.

7. Getting serious about finances

We don't want to hear it, but money matters. Financial security should always be a priority regardless of whether you're in a relationship.

According to Greater Alliance, “You have peace of mind and are stress-free knowing that you have money for basic needs and unexpected emergencies.”

Plus financial security benefits those around you. If you decide to get married your finances will make or break your relationship.

Clinical psychologist Seth Meyers says, “If you tend to be a little reckless with your money or a negligent financial planner, it is going to negatively affect your partner and the overall longevity of your relationship.”

So, be sure to be financially responsible regardless of your relationship status. If not for those around you, then for yourself.

Keeping up with your healthy habits ensures you stay happy and well, no matter what your relationship status is.

And remember, taking good care of yourself is key to a successful and fulfilling life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.