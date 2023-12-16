7 Sweet Things Husbands Love About Their Wives — But Often Don't Say Out Loud

Marriage can be challenging, especially when men keep their feelings inside.
By Sidhharrth S Kumaar
Last updated on Dec 16, 2023
Photo: Dean Drobot / Shutterstock
What wives do for their spouses is underappreciated. Many husbands aren't as open with their spouses as they should be, yet deep down, most men appreciate certain aspects of their wives that they may not share with the world, or even their wives.
Sometimes it's hard for men to find the words to tell their wives what they love about them, but the fact that you were once (and hopefully still are) attracted to him is one of the most appealing (and beloved) qualities, and I would venture to guess he doesn't say that out loud often enough.
But that gets to the core of what men find so valuable: When a woman makes a guy feel like he's winning, he wants to be near her.
Here are 7 things husbands appreciate about their wives — but may not say out loud.
1. She appreciates him.
Having a woman who expresses to her husband how pleased she is with him, how much his hard work has paid off, how much his family cherishes him, and that no one else is like him tells him he is doing well — not just in the role of man, but also in the role of husband — is a gift.
A man wants to feel appreciated, but may not know how to verbalize this need to his wife. When a wife tells her husband often that she notices all the things he does, big and small, he feels seen.
2. She's still a mystery.
Men still like a good challenge, no matter how difficult the task may seem. When he feels like his woman is an unsolved puzzle, meaning he can't always foresee how she will feel or react, he is able to reflect on how to be a better husband.
That unpredictability, although frustrating at times, motivates him to seek her out, even years later. So, even though she is no longer a total mystery to her husband like when you first met, she is still a treasure trove full of mysteries that he's eager to open.
3. Her spirituality makes him think about his own.
Men are often in awe at their spouse's spirituality. They question whether they will ever be able to have such an intimate relationship with God, religion, higher power, or any other belief system.
His interest in his wife is piqued because of her capacity to connect with him on a deeper level. As far as men are concerned, who wouldn't want to be with a woman who is self-controlled and has a positive outlook on life?
Photo: RDNE Stock project / Pexels
4. Her radiating personality inspires his confidence.
A wife's spouse was likely drawn to her at first sight, and it was likely due to her confidence and something deeper than her looks. Wives shouldn't worry about how they look or how much weight they've gained or lost.
Instead, they should remind themselves that their personality is what makes them special. They should think about how he doesn't spend nearly as much time analyzing or criticizing her physique.
When it comes to a woman's physical (and frequently exaggerated) "defects," male eyes are relatively forgiving and "blind." He is attracted to his wife's confidence in her voice, walks, physique, mannerisms, and connection with him.
5. She still flirts with him.
Men sometimes have a fear of rejection, whether it's due to their past experiences in relationships or from deep-seated issues. But he appreciates that his wife has the courage and initiative to flirt with him, even when he's forgotten how.
No matter how long a married couple has been together, there is always room for romance in some form, even if it's a little flirting. Husbands, particularly spouses, like the ego boost, although they seldom confess it.
Photo: cottonbro studio / Pexels
6. Her outlook on life makes him smile.
A husband appreciates his wife's upbeat demeanor. When she's nearly always cheery and optimistic in attitude and manner, it can easily become one of his favorite things about her.
A positive attitude means a smile or a nice remark is never far away when he needs them, and he doesn't need to be overly concerned with how she's feeling. But more than an happy demeanor, husbands appreciate a wife who is kind and caring towards others.
7. Her interest in his life reminds him why he married her.
It does not matter what a husband's hobbies are or how often he wants some alone time; he enjoys it when his wife joins him in his pursuits. While couples should have their own separate interests, they should still make sure they show interest in the hobbies of their spouse!
For example, if a husband is interested in working out and his wife begins to exercise alongside him, he will begin to see her as more intriguing, and may even find himself connecting even more deeply with her.
A part of a wife's appeal to her husband is her ability to project the self-assurance that comes with being a woman, as distinct and diverse as she is.
