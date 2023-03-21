The Surprisingly Effective Way To Deepen A Marriage Bond

Need some marriage advice for learning how to improve communication skills with your spouse? We’ve got you.

Communication in relationships, especially in a way that fosters intimacy, can be tough. If you have kids, this can seem like mission impossible. Let’s face it, children can put a damper on your relationship, especially if you’re an overwhelmed mom. Nothing turns you on quite like dirty diapers and baby pukes, right?

Learning how to communicate effectively with your spouse after having kids takes time. A lot of stress, anxiety, and worry comes with parenting, which often steals intimacy from your marriage.

However, there’s one little secret for better communication and intimacy in marriage that not many people are talking about — CBD oil!

CBD Oil is extracted from the cannabis plant, but unlike THC (the stuff that gets you high) CBD has no psychoactive effects. So don’t worry, moms, you can take CBD oil and still get the kids to school on time, no problem.

What are the benefits of CBD oil for your relationship? Well, there have been studies showing the reduction of anxiety and CBD. And, with fewer negative emotions, there’s more room for the positive feelings needed to communicate and have intimacy in your marriage.

Here are 4 ways overwhelmed parents can use CBD to deepen a marriage bond:

1. Carve out thirty minutes for a CBD coffee date together

A CBD coffee date at home is a great way to calm the anxiety of motherhood.

Carve out 30 minutes to meet your husband in the kitchen and relax over a hot mug.

Whether you take 30 minutes a week, or a day, this is a great time to catch up with your spouse and communicate without the kids running around. Making instant CBD coffee is quick and easy, so you can unwind while getting the boost of caffeine you need to be a good listener.

Checking in with each other’s thoughts, feelings, and emotions over coffee can make a huge difference in your relationship. Also, the calming effects of CBD can help you forget how busy you are so you can focus on one another and practice being a great listener.

SHOP NOW

2. Give one another a relaxing massage with CBD pain cream before bed

Who doesn’t love a relaxing massage? It calms the mind, loosens the muscles, and gets the blood flowing. Plus, offering a massage to your partner is a great way to connect.

You’ll be able to communicate through physical touch while increasing intimacy on an emotional level. Adding some CBD pain cream to the rub-down has even more benefits.

As a busy mom, you’re likely suffering from some pain. Whether you’re on your feet all day in the kitchen or constantly bending over to clean up those toys, you probably have a few aches and pains.

CBD pain cream helps to fight inflammation and soothe those muscles for you. The less pain you feel, the better you can function emotionally and mentally. Without the pain, you may be able to focus more on communicating with your partner.

SHOP NOW

3. Take some CBD into the bedroom or shower

An easy way to spice things up in the bedroom is to take a few drops of CBD or shower with CBD products. Since it works so well to help reduce anxiety and stress, it can help you get in the mood. Finding the time for sex as parents are hard enough, but moms often have trouble getting in the mood.

Finding the time or desire for intimacy between household duties, tending to the kids, and working can be tough. Adding CBD into your daily routine can help calm your system and ease your mind.

SHOP NOW

4. Make a relaxing date night a priority

Making time for intimacy needs to be a priority for married couples with kids. There will never be enough time for romance between household duties, careers, and children. You’ll need to make the time if you want to improve communication and deepen intimacy.

As you brainstorm cute date ideas, make sure to add some CBD oil to your plans. Make it fun by adding some CBD gummies to your date. You can take them to the movies, picnic in the park, or pack them in your bag to snack wherever you end up.

As busy parents, you may find relaxing difficult, even while you’re on a date. You may be worried about the kids, missing them, or finding that you can’t relax. CBD oil gummies can help you unwind, calm your anxiety, and reduce stress so you can actually enjoy that intimate date you’ve planned.

Learning to communicate better with your spouse is possible, especially if you can relax, reduce anxiety, and handle stress.

Being a mom is a tough job, and it often causes you to lose intimacy in your marriage or relationship. However, with the benefits of CBD oil, you can learn to calm your mind and body, making you much more open to intimacy and communication with your spouse.

SHOP NOW

Shannon Ullman is a freelance writer and journalist who has traveled the world for over 10 years.