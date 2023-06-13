The Surprising Turn-Off Most Singles Have

Could you only date a fellow meat eater or a fellow vegetarian?

Would you be able to see past your food differences for a chance at true love?

How important is diet when it comes to soulmates?

Can two people from different food worlds truly fall in love?

TODAY and Match recently got together for a survey of 4,000 singles called "Love Bites" that investigated the correlations between eating, drinking, and being merry when it comes to dating. In one of the more surprising results, 40 percent of ladies would choose their favorite food over sex, if given the option.

Clearly, they're a bit ... deprived. I mean, has anyone ever been let down by their favorite cheesecake before? Are the best wings in the world going to string me along and never make anything official? Pizza does not have the power to gaslight me, and I would rather be curled up on my couch with my favorite bottle of wine than listen to Jason trash-talk his exes to me.

The survey also found that roughly 30 percent of singles would never date a vegetarian. I wonder just how much that percentage would increase if they were to have asked the group about vegans. By three times? Considering that 66 percent of respondents consider picky eaters a major turn-off, I would guess so.

The snobby foodies of the group, at around 32%, would be less-than-thrilled if their date didn't have any knowledge of food. This is why foodies and fans of Filet O' Fishes don't mix. You can't be a foodie and think ordering fish from a fast food place is a good idea.

When it came to imbibing, 70 percent of women said they wouldn't like it if a man drank more than them, while 23 percent of both men and women said it was uncool if their date didn't indulge in any alcohol at all. There's a perfect balance between first dates and being drunk.

The turn-offs continue as it gets toward the end of date night: Sixty-two percent of respondents said they would be peeved if their date asked to split the check, regardless of gender.

And if you spend the evening flirting with the hot waiter or waitress, then 82 percent of singles think you're a d-bag, which, if we're, to be honest, you totally are. Finally, a whopping 90 percent of men consider a dinner date a good "traditional" first date. No word on whether they expect their date to be put out once dinner is over. Who knew that food and love would go hand-in-hand?

