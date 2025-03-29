My friend John* is homeless again. This should not have happened. He struck what is basically gold in the world of the poor — a high-earning person willing to bankroll him until he got his own business afloat. All she asked was that he help with the chores and make her feel loved.

Long story short, his then-girlfriend, Amy*, would come home from a hard day at a law firm only to see her high-rise looking like a pigsty. She ended up picking up the slack from the chores he didn’t do. Whenever she asked about his business, he said, "Oh, I’ll do that tomorrow."

After three months, she served him an eviction notice. John was stunned. In reality, John earned his homelessness. He patently ignored every warning sign that his girlfriend was overworked and begged him to help.

People, make no mistake about it. Overworking a spouse will destroy your relationship. If you ignore these warning signs, you’ll be single sooner rather than later — and it’ll be all your fault.

Here are 7 subtle burnout signs your spouse’s battery is officially at 1%:

1. Your spouse has started to nag you

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

I’ll tell you a little secret, fellas: no woman ever wants to nag her husband. Like, ever. No woman wakes up in the morning and goes, "Hm, I wonder what I can badger my man about today?"

Nagging happens when a woman gets sick and tired of waiting for you to pick up after yourself, pull your share, or do the chores that she asked you to. If she’s nagging, she’s distraught and does not feel heard by you.

You’re low-key showing her that you don’t care if she’s overworked or bothered by something.

Nagging stops when chores are done. I’ve never met a woman who was happy nagging her husband. Usually, it is one of the last things she does before she draws up divorce papers.

Do you want an upset spouse/girlfriend nagging you, or do you want to do some work? It’s up to you, but one will lead to a breakup faster than the other.

2. They foot the majority of the bills and do most of the chores

simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

I refuse to believe that people can be so obtuse that they don’t notice when their partner works 40 to 50 hours per week and then comes home and starts picking up messes that others left behind.

People see this and know it’s happening, but they don’t care enough about how tired their partners may feel.

You need a pair of eyes to see the disappointment in an overworked spouse’s eyes when they come home and realize they must start cleaning.

Spouses who like the idea of coasting along don’t care. They’re more interested in sitting in front of the TV because they don’t see it as a pressing matter.

Research suggests that an uneven division of labor, where one partner handles most bills and chores, can lead to decreased marital satisfaction, increased distress, and potentially worse mental health, especially for the partner bearing the heavier load. Couples can proactively address these issues by discussing priorities, anticipating roadblocks, agreeing on a timetable, and regularly reevaluating their plan.

3. Other people have warned you that your spouse is overworked and upset with you

La Famiglia / Shutterstock

Not for nothing, but many of John’s friends have pulled him aside and told him he’s not doing right by his girlfriend. They’ve even been present when Amy had a meltdown because she was up for two days in a row due to all the work she had to do to support John and keep the place clean.

John thought, stupidly, that Amy would eventually just get used to it. I mean, he’s a cool guy. Surely, that had to count for something regarding Amy’s happiness.

Yeah, we all see how that worked out. Many of his friends (myself included) distanced ourselves from John because we genuinely felt bad for Amy.

At a certain point, dating stops being a partnership and starts being one person using another. We felt he crossed that line.

4. Your partner has started to drink more or self-medicate

Yuri A / Shutterstock

So, this didn’t happen to Amy but to another overworked spouse I know, Charla.* Charla always wanted to be an "Instagram mommy."

She had three kids with Aiden*, and Aiden was out all the time. She still wanted the Insta-mommy life, to the point that she developed an eating disorder. Things only worsened when she realized Aiden didn’t want to wake up to feed the kids at 3 AM.

Long story short, she ended up addicted to speed to keep her end of chores up. Her marriage ended with child abuse charges and a stint in rehab.

I’ve seen this happen quite a lot — either with booze or with uppers. Long story short, if your spouse is in rehab, there could be many reasons for this. One of those reasons is feeling overwhelmed and undersupported at work.

A partner's increased alcohol consumption as a potential sign of burnout can lead to various negative consequences, including relationship problems, increased conflict, and possible harm to mental and physical health. A 2021 study found that the association between drinking and relationship functioning is often reciprocal, meaning that drinking can affect relationship outcomes, and relationship problems can also contribute to increased drinking.

5. They've started to be passive-aggressive with you

Yuri A / Shutterstock

When Amy was on the way to her breakup, she made no reservations about talking about how she felt. She’d say stuff to him like, "Never mind, I’ll do it," then angrily wipe down the counter as he said, "I was gonna…"

Sometimes, it wasn’t even passive-aggressive. It was straight-up sniping toward him via talks with her girlfriends. I remember overhearing her say, "You know, when he gets to work on my level…when pigs fly."

The anger and resentment oozed off her when she said it. John just stared and went back to watching TV. I’m unsure what he thought when he heard that, but that would’ve been my cue to pick up a mop.

Are you trying to do things to make your partner’s life easier? Are you just taking your partner for granted?

More often than not, these complaints have more to do with your behavior than your partner’s. If you hear your partner making fun of your lazy demeanor, it may be time to rethink how you support your partner.

6. Your partner has said they feel overworked and underappreciated

Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

You know, this was a meme before the age of memes. When I was young, I saw Looney Tunes shows where they portrayed women as overworked and upset.

One phrase still sticks out in my mind, and yes, this was an actual quote from a cartoon I watched: "I work, and I slave. And what thanks do I get? I wish I were [gone]."

Looney Tunes, you're cold. It says something when a wife’s self-harm ideations were things to make fun of, right? Back in the day, women mattered so little that men made fun of the fact that they wanted to off themselves. Wow.

Many guys I’ve met (and several women) don’t seem to care when their partners have meltdowns that involve saying stuff like this. They only seem to care when a crisis occurs, when their partner/appliance stops working.

It’s sad but true. If your partner has mentioned feeling overworked, they probably are overworked.

A partner feeling overworked can significantly impact a relationship, leading to decreased relationship satisfaction, increased stress, and emotional distance. According to a 2022 study, this can result in a negative cycle where both partners experience stress and conflict. Stressful events can make partners more attuned to their partner's perceived contributions to relationship problems, potentially leading to blame and negative attributions.

7. Intimacy stopped happening

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Most people don’t want to acknowledge this, but there is a biological imperative that we avoid intimate relationships with people we view as children. When someone ends up being a relationship "dead weight," we stop viewing them as adults and start treating them like kids.

Think about it: Parents nag kids, pay for kids’ stuff, pick up after kids, and advise kids, only to have their ideas ignored.

That stuff kids pull is not attractive. Nope. No, it is not.

Whether people realize it or not, falling into the parentification of a romantic partner will kill their libido. It’s not only just parentification, either. It’s also a matter of feeling resentful because they know that if they stop working, nothing will be done.

Most women I’ve met who’ve stopped having physical intimacy with their partners did so because they were overworked, underappreciated, and felt more like a parent to their partner than anything else.

The worst part is? It's almost impossible to return once that interest in you is gone. Hm. It’s kind of like relationships in that matter. Who knew?

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.

