Study Says Women Struggle The Most At One Particular Aspect Of Dating

It's not good to generalize, but if someone asked you which gender is most likely to not spell check his or her messages or dating profiles, which would you pick? I would assume men — sorry guys! — but I would also be very wrong in my assumption.

While women are more motivated to study languages, research tells us, and they find much more varied study methods to learn them, when it comes to using proper grammar, there's an apparent gender deficit.

With so many different types of social media and cell phones, phrases like lol, and brb have become commonplace vernacular and it's so much easier to use "ur," instead of trying to figure out the right version of 'your' to use.

According to a survey, women send more 'inappropriate' messages (messages that include grammar mistakes, slang, or explicit content) than men.

Men, don't get excited about the explicit content part. Women's "inappropriate messages" have to do with grammar. The full evaluation, which was done by the dating app The Grade, included grammar that checks for basic grammar like knowing the difference between "there, they're, and their." It also includes the use of slang and acronyms like "lol."

So why is this dating app finding that women are scoring lower? Are these legitimate mistakes?

"I think women — especially in NYC — put on a tough exterior," psychologist, Amber Madison told DNAinfo. "I see slang and grammar issues as playing into the 'I don't care, too busy for you' exterior a lot of NYC women want to project."

So it seems like women might feel the pressure to play cool. That's all well and good as long as you're still attracting A+ guys. But are they?

The study then was able to look at how each NYC borough measured up. The survey included 1,118 people from Manhattan, 720 from Brooklyn, 306 in the Bronx, and 114 from Staten Island.

The app found that Manhattan daters came out on top with an A grade average, Brooklyn daters averaged to a C+, and Brooklyn sadly got a big, fat F.

Are we that surprised? Brooklyn accents are notorious for missing out on a vowel or two in their speech, I'm not surprised they do it with their spelling too.

Do you purposely mess up your grammar to play it cool, or are you just too lazy to remember anything from your high school English class?

What do you think of the grades each NYC borough received? (Don't even get us started on people who constantly point out other people's bad grammar.)

