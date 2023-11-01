3 Sneaky Steps To Make A Man Commit To You

All men are capable of making a commitment if you go about it the right way.
By James Allen Hanrahan
If you're wondering why a man won't commit to you, there is a simple process you can follow to make it happen.
Commitment is a step-by-step process for men, and by following these three steps, you can get a man to commit to a relationship with you.
Note that you can't skip or wash over a step or it won't work.
3 Sneaky Steps to Make a Man Commit
Step 1: Give him the problem to solve.
One of the biggest reasons why men don't commit to a relationship with you is that they don't know that they have to. This is a big mistake that women make when they don't give the man the problem.
There is an art and technique to giving a man the problem. Men like problems because they like to solve them.
By the way, complaining is not the correct way to give a man the problem. There is a better way that actually works and that is to always give him the problem.
Step 2: Never give him the solution.
This is a more subtle reason why men don't commit. You may think that telling him what to do will fix the problem. This never works. This will make him your child, which makes you his mother.
Children are not known for taking on responsibility, they let you do it. There is a way to let him know exactly what to do but giving him the solution is not it which ties into the next step.
Step 3: Always make it his idea.
This is the ultimate reason why men don't commit. If it's not his idea, then you don't have a relationship or a commitment — you have a dream.
This is where you get close to commitment but he never quite gets around to it. It leaves you frustrated and resentful ultimately ending the relationship bitterly because there's no momentum and no plan.
If you don't know how to make it his idea however you realize how important it is and you're tired of wondering why men don't commit to you, then please stop wasting your time being frustrated.
When you understand the 3 steps and how to deliver them in a way men understand, you'll realize all men are capable of making a commitment when you know what you're doing.
James Allen Hanrahan is a dating relationship coach based in Los Angeles.