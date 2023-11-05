By Jillian Kramer

When it comes to your love life, your husband may be keeping mum on a few key issues. After all, you don't know what's going through his mind when you two are doing the deed.

But we've got the inside scoop. How do we know? Because we spoke to six married men to find out what they don't say to their wives. Here's what they revealed — on the condition we don't spill their secrets to their partners, of course!

Here are 3 steamy intimacy secrets your husband's afraid to tell you:

1. They worry if they, err, measure up

"I'm afraid to ask my wife if she really had an orgasm," admits one married man. "If she's faking it, I'd rather not know."

"I watch Scandal with my wife like any good husband," says another man. "Seeing those steamy intimacy scenes and how my wife watches them like a hawk makes me worry I don't live up to her expectations."

This might be a time to put those communication skills to work in your marriage. How are you going to go about in your relationship not knowing if your wife likes to be intimate with you?

2. They fantasize about other women

"I'd never admit this to my wife," says one married man, "but I regularly picture other women when we are intimate. Like, every third time we are intimate. "

"After years together, our love life has gotten a little routine," says another man. "Fantasizing I'm with someone else keeps things interesting for me."

This might be a secret best kept in the group chat. I would hate to know that my partner fantasizes about other women while he's with me.

3. They're still into pornography

"I've definitely cut back since we got married, but I still watch porn," says one married man. "I'd say I watch it twice a month."

"My wife asked me to stop watching porn once we got married, and I agreed," says another. "But I haven't stopped. I still watch it from time to time and delete my browser history just in case."

Watching porn in a relationship is all about balance. But if you and your wife have an agreement, and you don't stick to it, then that's a bad sign.

I applaud all of these men for admitting their dirty secrets about intimacy but maybe work on those communication skills.

Would these secrets be enough to break a marriage? What's something you do or think during intimate moments that you would never tell your spouse about?

Jillian Kramer is an award-winning storyteller. She's been featured in Food and Wine, Glamour, SELF, Brides, and Women's Health Magazine.