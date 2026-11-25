A husband is supposed to be your teammate. He should be your biggest supporter and make you feel loved even on your messiest days.

But when you're married to a deeply narcissistic man, that kind of commitment doesn't necessarily go both ways. Their private thoughts about the women who love them usually don't match the affection they claim to feel. They may see their wives as sources of validation or control rather than equal partners.

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Narcissistic husbands tend to have these specific thoughts about the woman who loves them more than anyone

1. 'I deserve her attention whenever I want it'

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For a narcissistic husband, his wife's attention can feel like something he's automatically entitled to. He may expect her to drop whatever she's doing when he wants to talk so she can immediately praise him or make him feel important. If she's busy or focused on something that doesn't involve him, he'll often take it personally and suddenly accuse her of being distant and selfish.

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This expectation ties into one of the defining traits of narcissistic personality disorder: entitlement. The American Psychiatric Association defines this as having unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment. In a marriage, that attitude can lead a husband to believe that his needs should always come first.

2. 'She should be grateful I'm with her'

A narcissistic husband may genuinely believe that his wife hit the jackpot by marrying him. In his mind, he's the prize, and she should feel lucky to have someone like him in her life. He might constantly remind her of everything he brings to the relationship while overlooking all the ways she shows up for him.

As a result, he commonly uses subtle put-downs and comparisons. He might suggest outright that she couldn't find anyone better, and that other women would love to be in her position.

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Psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula has previously discussed how narcissistic relationships can involve an inflated sense of superiority. Husbands like this have a hard time seeing marriage as a partnership between equals.

3. 'I can treat her however I want, and she'll stay'

It's easy for a narcissistic husband to become so comfortable with his wife's love and loyalty that he starts treating her like a personal safety net. He assumes she isn't going anywhere, even when he lets her down and makes hurtful comments. He thinks that he doesn't have to put any effort into keeping the relationship healthy because she's already proven how much she cares.

Having this attitude can make his wife feel like she's constantly giving second chances without getting anything in return. He might apologize just long enough to smooth things over, only to fall back into the same behavior once he feels secure again. Rather than worrying about losing her trust, he assumes she'll forgive him and move on every time.

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4. 'Her feelings aren't as important as mine'

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When a man is narcissistic, he may think that his emotions should always take priority over his wife's. If she's upset, he dismisses her concerns or acts as though she's being dramatic. But when he's the one having a bad day, he expects her to comfort him and make everything better. It's a frustrating double standard that leaves very little room for her emotional needs.

Behaviors like this come down to a lack of empathy, a recognized characteristic of narcissism. A 2023 study published in Personality Disorders: Theory, Research, and Treatment explains that a narcissist's ability to understand and respond to other people's feelings can be impaired by personal motivations and circumstances. In short, he can only focus on himself.

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5. 'She should just know what I need'

Sometimes, a narcissistic husband expects his wife to be so in tune with him that she can anticipate his every want and need. He might assume she should automatically know when he's hungry, stressed, upset, or looking for affection. Instead of simply telling her what's bothering him, he makes her guess and then gets frustrated when she guesses wrong.

There's actually a name for this habit: mind-reading expectations. In an article for the University of Rochester Medical Center, social worker Melissa Nunes-Harwitt explains that expecting a partner to know what they want without communicating can create several unnecessary relationship problems. This expectation becomes yet another unfair demand that he won't reciprocate.

6. 'If she really loved me, she wouldn't question me'

A wife questioning or disagreeing with something a narcissistic husband says often comes across as a personal attack instead of a normal part of being married. He might accuse her of being disrespectful or unsupportive when she challenges something he says or asks him to explain his behavior. To him, loving him means accepting his opinions and actions without pushing back.

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This can put a wife in the uncomfortable position of constantly second-guessing herself. She may start avoiding certain conversations or keeping her thoughts to herself just to prevent another argument. This type of husband wants a personal cheerleader, not someone to hold him accountable.

7. 'I shouldn't have to apologize'

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Apologizing might seem like a sign of weakness to a narcissistic husband, especially when admitting fault means acknowledging that he isn't always right. Even when he's clearly hurt his wife's feelings, he may insist she's overreacting and twist the situation to make himself look like the victim. Protecting his ego is more important than fixing the hurt he's caused.

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Research published in the European Journal of Personality in 2017 found that narcissism was associated with a reduced willingness to apologize, partly because of lower empathy levels and guilt. In a marriage, a wife may be left waiting for an apology that will never come.

8. 'She needs me more than I need her'

In a narcissistic husband's mind, he's the only one holding the relationship together, and his wife should recognize just how much she needs him. He may act as though she can't survive financially, emotionally, or socially without his presence. It's a way of making himself indispensable while keeping her in a position where she feels like she can't live without him

This belief can become more obvious when his wife starts gaining confidence or building a life outside the marriage. He'll likely criticize her independence or remind her of everything he supposedly does for her. The idea that she could be perfectly happy on her own threatens the image he's built of himself.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.