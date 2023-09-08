Way More Than Half Of Singles Are Looking For Someone Smarter Than Them — Here's Why

Love

Is “smart” sexy?  Singles think so.  

Today some 80% of singles say they “must have” or find it “very important” to have someone of the same level of intelligence.  

And 89% would make a commitment to someone who is “considerably” better educated or more intellectual than themselves.  

Why do we want a smart partner?  

Because intelligence comes with a host of perks. 

It is statistically correlated with having a higher income and a keener sense of humor, as well as with creativity, social savvy, better motor coordination, and skill at solving problems.  

Reasons we choose smart partners

These are "sexy" smart traits:

  • “Money” can buy an exciting weekend getaway.  
  • “Humor” and “creativity” boost dopamine activity, which, in turn, can trigger testosterone and sexual craving.  
  • “Good people skills” can translate into better communication between the sheets.  
  • A “well-coordinated” partner is exciting to watch in the sack.  
  • And those who are “skilled at solving problems” are likely to be better at resolving bedroom crises.  

An anthropologist once asked a Kung Bushman living as a hunter in the grasslands of Botswana if he would marry a woman who was smarter than he was.  

He replied, “Yes because she’d make me smart too.”  

A smart partner might even make you smarter.   

Ignorance is bliss?  No way.  

Smart is the new sexy.

Helen Fisher Ph.D., is a biological anthropologist and Senior Research Fellow at The Kinsey Institute and Chief Scientific Advisor to the dating site Match. She is the author of the book The Anatomy of Love: A Natural History of Mating, Marriage, and Why We Stray, among other titles.

