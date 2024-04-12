Joy in marriage exponentially increases happiness.
By Linda Salazar
Last updated on Apr 12, 2024
Photo: Lia Bekyan | Unsplash
How can I make my partner happy today?
I know you’ve probably heard that one before. Well, you know what? It’s important to be reminded of it again. And again. And again. Marriage is a journey. During the journey, there is work to be done. So the more you remember that one question and act on it, the more joyful the journey will be.
The beautiful thing is it's so simple, and these aren't the newest ideas under the sun, but doing them kicks the happiness factor into reality and makes marriages work.
RELATED: My Husband And I Have A Stupidly Simple Marriage Agreement
Here are 10 simple ways to bring more joy to your marriage:
1. Wake up with positivity
Be sure to tell your sweetheart how lucky you are to see their beautiful face.
2. Express gratitude at the end of the day
Don't forget to tell them how grateful you are that you have them in your life for another day and look forward to doing it all over again tomorrow.
Photo: PeopleImages.com Yuri A via Shutterstock
3. Surprise them
Mae them breakfast in bed.
RELATED: 4 Small Behaviors That Kill Happiness In Marriage
4. Leave love notes
Put them where your partner will find them throughout the day.
5. Do their to-dos
If your honey has a to-do list lying around, scan it and do what you can from the list for them.
6. Find something to appreciate your spouse for every single day.
It doesn't matter how small it is. People love to be thanked and told why they are appreciated.
RELATED: 9 Key Rules For Fighting With Your Husband
7. Tell your lover what you like about them every day.
Her sweet smile. His gentle voice. Her infectious laugh. His sense of humor. The list is very big when you focus on the good parts of your spouse instead of what bugs you.
8. Hug them
You don't need any reason at all.
9. Look deep into their eyes
Then, just smile and gently kiss their cheek.
10. Flirt with them
Let them know you want them more than anyone in the world.
Photo: Sabrina Bracher via Shutterstock
Related Stories From YourTango:
I know how much life can get in the way of making these kinds of things happen every single day. But that shouldn’t be a reason for not understanding how to bring more smiles to your marriage and doing at least one thing that shows each other that, despite the difficulties life throws your way, you still want to make sure each other’s happiness is your number one priority in life.
Now, let me be clear here. We all know it’s not another person’s responsibility to create our happiness — that’s up to us. Because when we know how to do that for ourselves, life is something we look forward to every morning our feet hit the floor. And with that said, there’s nothing more wonderful than knowing the person you’ve committed to spending the rest of your life with is not only thinking about ways to create their happiness but is genuinely devoted to bringing you happiness, too.
Oh, and one last thing I didn’t mention: Ask, "What can I do to bring you happiness today?" If you're hung up on this happy thing, thinking it's pie in the sky, then wake up asking yourself this question every morning instead, "How can I make my partner feel loved today?"
RELATED: Why Seeing Other People Makes Me Appreciate My Marriage More
More for You:
Linda Salazar, the founder of Your Heart Is In Your Hands, is a relationship coach, author, speaker, and media personality.