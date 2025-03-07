Psychology Says If You Recognize These 4 Things, Your Marriage Is Teetering On Life Support

The concept of a marriage on life support sounds terrifying, conjuring images of two people who are forced to live out their years together despite the obvious contempt they hold for each other. Like those depictions of rich couples in cartoons who sit at opposite ends of a very long table and only speak to one another with the ring of a butler’s bell.

A marriage on life support doesn’t necessarily mean a marriage in which love has been supplanted by hate. Instead, it’s more often a marriage in which love has simply ceased to exist, replaced by a sterile, anodyne sense of complacency and routine.

“A loveless marriage is a marriage that is more so for necessity than for pleasure or desire,” says relationship coach Jenna Ponaman. “This kind of marriage is sustained out of fear; fear of failing, fear of having to start over, fear of being alone.”

Needless to say, if fear is the driving impulse of your marriage, then it is in serious trouble. Here are some warning signs that you might be heading down the loveless path and attempting to correct.

Psychology says if you recognize these things, your marriage is teetering on life support:

1. You have become too comfortable

In pajamas by eight, on the couch by nine. You and your partner have fallen into a routine that has removed all the connections from your relationship.

Neither of you has any real ill will toward the other, but you’re just kind of stuck in a rut. You’re a pair of warm bodies to each other and little else. “Some couples find their way into a comfy (but not very hot) companionship, and need to relight the flame,” says Rachel Zamore, a relationship expert and couples therapist.

2. You have become independent of each other

AYO Production / Shutterstock

To the outside world, you both seem to be a happy and loving couple, but at home, you are both living your own lives. You’re more roommates than you are partners. This is the first warning sign of lovelessness creeping into a marriage.

While a growing sense of independence in a marriage can sometimes indicate a decline in emotional connection, research suggests that a healthy level of independence is crucial for a thriving relationship.

A 2021 study found that being more independent does not automatically mean love is gone. The key is to maintain a balance between individual autonomy and interdependence with your partner. Examine whether your increased independence stems from a desire for personal growth or a desire to distance yourself from your partner.

3. Your partner no longer appeals to you

If your partner no longer seems attractive to you or if you’ve lost the effort to want to change things or make things different, you may have slipped into this dark territory.

You will know if you were in a loveless marriage…if you feel like you have given up even if you have not said the words ‘I love you’ out loud,” Ponaman says, “you feel no motivation to work on the marriage, you daydream of how things should be different, and are more focused on staying to not be alone rather than dwelling on the good times and what could be again.”

4. You begin to resent your partner

Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

Parenthood represents a turning point in any marriage, and usually, that’s a good thing. However, the stress and commitment that comes from raising kids can also lead to miscommunications, arguments, and slow-burning resentment.

And, if left unchecked, that slow burn can become a full-on conflagration. “Desire does not coexist well with resentment,” says Zamore, “and many couples lack the tools to navigate the emotionally difficult terrain that can come with feelings of scarcity about time and affection.”

The onset of significant resentment toward your partner can strongly indicate that love is diminishing within a marriage. UCLA researchers found that resentment often stems from unresolved conflicts, unmet needs, and a lack of feeling valued, which are key components of a healthy, loving relationship. If left unaddressed, resentment can erode trust and intimacy, leading to a decline in love and connection.

Jeremy Brown is a writer and editor. His writing has appeared in many magazines, websites, and newspapers around the world and he has authored special issues for TV Guide and the Discovery Channel, among more.