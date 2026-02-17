If A Man You Love Shows These 4 Signs, He's Deeply Insecure — And Only 3 Things Can Help

Dating isn't easy, especially when past relationships leave emotional scars. If you're starting to wonder whether the man you love feels secure in your relationship, you're not alone. Relationship insecurity can be subtle at first, and if you don't recognize the signs, it can slowly eat away at the connection.

So what are the real signs a man is deeply insecure in your relationship? It's not always obvious, but certain behaviors tend to show up again and again. If you notice these patterns, it doesn't mean the relationship is necessarily doomed, but it does mean something deeper is going on that needs attention.

Advertisement

If a man you love shows these 4 signs, he's deeply insecure:

1. He constantly asks if he's good enough for you

This is a major sign of insecurity in your man. It often stems from having low confidence, no matter how often you remind them about how much they mean to you. Try to be patient with them if they do this.

In one study, researchers tracked more than 7,000 couples and found that each partner's self-esteem directly predicted how fulfilled both people felt in the relationship over time. When he's constantly asking if he's enough for you, it's something that can quietly wear down the connection for both of you.

Advertisement

2. He's afraid the past will repeat itself

Hoi An and Da Nang Photographer / Unsplash

We all know the feeling of not being able to escape the past. Hence, this could be one of the major signs of your man’s true insecurities.

Advertisement

It’s mainly because they still have a lot of things to work through when it comes to their self-confidence. They’re still learning that the past experiences are lessons, not mistakes. Be patient with them while they work through their problems.

3. He gets jealous over things that don't really call for it

Jealousy is the most common sign of insecurity in men. Sometimes it can be hard to deal with it, and it can be a dealbreaker for some people. However, you should remember that it’s caused by something deeper than mere jealousy.

There's a reason jealousy feels like it's about more than just your friendships. According to research, insecure attachment is linked to heightened jealousy and tends to go hand in hand with low self-esteem, low confidence, and low trust. When he gets weird about your friends, it's rarely actually about them.

Advertisement

4. He downplays his own accomplishments

SABBIR BHUIYAN / Unsplash

This can be true both for their personal and professional goals. Deep inside, your man knows he can achieve them, but he simply doesn’t believe in himself enough.

Your partner can be doing well for himself and still put himself down. The cause of this is often a poor upbringing where they weren’t properly taught that everybody can achieve great things.

Advertisement

So, try telling your partner that he should be proud of his accomplishments and celebrate them! So, what are some ways you can deal with your beau’s insecurities?

There are only 3 things that actually help:

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Advertisement

1. You stay supportive without becoming his emotional crutch

Being supportive of your partner is very important, especially if they already have insecurities. The best way you can do so is by being a good listener and being compassionate.

Try helping them with their obstacles and the challenges they’re facing with self-love. You need to remember that it’s not an easy process, but support is something that goes a long way.

2. You create new experiences together

Trying new things could help with your partner’s insecurities, because you’re taking them out of their comfort zone. New experiences could lead to great memories you two will make together, which will make the challenges that come with insecurity a little less nerve-wracking.

Advertisement

Couples who did exciting activities together experienced a real boost in relationship quality compared to those who stuck with their usual routine, researchers at Stony Brook University found. New experiences create a kind of shared energy that can cut through the noise of insecurity and remind both of you why you're in this together.

3. You reinforce what’s real, not just what sounds nice

Positive reinforcement goes a long way for anybody, but when you have an insecure boyfriend, you want to make sure that you always compliment him. Positive comments every day will help them feel secure.

Overall, dating an insecure man can be a difficult task to navigate. But if you try to work through it, I can guarantee you the insecurities will slowly fade away. Do you have any other ways of fighting your partner’s insecurities? Let us know in the comments down below!

Advertisement

Tylia Flores is a writer who focuses on relationships, dating, and love.