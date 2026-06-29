You Can Usually Tell A Man Is About To Leave You For Another Woman By These 11 Things He Casually Starts Doing

Being left for another woman is one of the most painful kinds of betrayal.

Of all the ways a breakup can happen, few feel as hurtful as finding out infidelity was involved. In many cases, people who get left for another woman feel blindsided, or they never get clear confirmation of what really happened, which can make the breakup even harder to process. The best way to protect yourself is to pay attention to the signs. While not every distant partner is cheating, these are some of the biggest things a man may casually start doing when he's about to leave you for another woman.

Advertisement

If a man is about to leave you for another woman, he'll usually start doing these 11 things:

1. He starts emotionally distancing himself from you

When they decide to "make the jump" to the other woman, most guys start distancing themselves from their original partner. This shows itself in a number of ways, including reduced eye contact, refusing to talk to you, becoming icy towards you, and generally seeming less interested than he once was.

Along with being a classic sign of cheating, it's also a sign that he's checking out of the relationship.

2. The relationship starts feeling more like a roommate situation

This sign is unique in a number of ways, but mostly because it can be both the cause of him cheating and a sign that it's about to be over between the two of you.

Advertisement

If intimacy has been missing for a long time, it may be one sign that the relationship has been struggling. If this started while you were making sure his needs were met, it's a sign he's getting it from someone else and is in the process of detaching.

3. The time he spends with you starts shrinking fast

Ahmed / Unsplash+

When cheaters decide to jump ship from their main relationship, the partners they're leaving quickly notice their time with their partners shrinking. He's no longer prioritizing you, spending more time with the woman he may be seeing instead.

Advertisement

4. Money is suddenly tighter than ever, even though he's still working

This is one of the signs he's seeing another woman and is saving up for a divorce, spending all his cash on another woman, or funneling money towards another apartment. This is also a sign you need to dump his mooching butt. After all, why are you supporting a cheater?

5. He stops trying to make the relationship work

Do you find yourself being the only one actually working to keep the relationship together? If so, he may be trying to be dead weight as a way to get you to dump him. Or, more commonly, he could have legitimately just stopped caring to the point that he just has no interest in even keeping up appearances.

6. He starts keeping you out of public parts of his life

Many cheaters don't remove their partner from their life all at once. They start by slowly pushing them out of the spotlight. This happens gradually, with guys often choosing to leave their wives at home during company parties. Then, the fade starts to happen online, too. If you see this happening, it's time to call it quits. He's making his statement loud and clear.

Advertisement

7. He's been caught cheating before

Generally speaking, guys who are repeat cheaters are more likely to dump you for another woman. They're opportunists and tend to look to "trade up" whenever they see fit. If you're with a repeat cheater, you need to dump him before he dumps you.

8. You have a bad feeling about one specific person

Nini FromParis / Unsplash+

This is both an indication of cheating and that something just isn't right with your relationship. Most people who have been cheated on tend to have an idea who the other person was.

Advertisement

Call it intuition or just observation, but most of the time, it's the person you tend to feel most threatened by. If you're a normally relaxed person who's getting a very sinking feeling around a person to the point of alarm, you may need to take that as a cue that he may leave you for them.

9. One specific woman starts taking priority over you

This is one of the biggest giveaways that you're about to be replaced. A man typically prioritizes the woman he loves over all other women. If you find that he's choosing to prioritize a woman who isn't you, it may be a sign he's developing feelings for her.

If you have tried to talk to him about dropping a specific female friend who has been increasingly eating up time with him, and he refuses, it's a good sign that he'll eventually end up dumping you for her or just expect you to live in her shadow.

Advertisement

10. He already tried to leave out of nowhere, but came back

Sometimes, when a man ends a relationship suddenly and refuses to give a real reason, another woman may be part of the story. If he's tried to do this before, he's probably thinking about doing it again.

Similarly, if you were dumped this way, chances are extremely high that another woman is in the picture, especially if he started dating her a week after he left you.

11. You feel pushed out of his life and his future

Most people are pretty wise to when they are wanted and when they aren't wanted in someone's life. If you feel like he's pressuring you to leave or if he keeps cutting you out of future plans, then it's likely he's looking to dump you. If you notice that someone else is being included more frequently, it's very likely that he's leaving you for someone else.

Advertisement

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a renegade writer who focuses on dating, relationships, love, and all sorts of lifestyle stuff. She writes about things she's experienced, things she finds interesting, and things that matter.