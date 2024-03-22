Love compatibility is in your hands.
By Cynthia Clark
Last updated on Mar 22, 2024
Photo: PeopleImages | Canva
According to palmistry, or palm reading, your hands and palm lines are mirrors that offer deep insight into all aspects of your personality and life — even your love life. They reflect your greatest strengths and weaknesses, who you are compatible with, and your emotional needs and relationship preferences.
So when it comes to figuring out your love compatibility in relationships, learning how to read palms can reveal a lot about your ideal partner or current relationship — and whether or not you’re one of the people who are likely to wind up with, or may already be in a relationship with, your “fatal attraction”.
Despite its scary-sounding name, a “fatal attraction” isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
RELATED: What The Shape Of Your Hands Reveals About Your Greatest Personal Strengths & Weaknesses
Here are 5 signs you're falling for a 'fatal attraction' relationship:
1. Your overall hand shape and element
If you’re not sure the new flame you’ve been talking to is a match that will burn you out eventually, take a look at the basic shapes of your hands and determine if you’re opposable elemental types.
Specific types of hands correlate to the four elements: Earth, air, water, and fire.
- Earth hands have short fingers and a square palm
- Fire hands have short fingers and a rectangular palm
- Air hands have long fingers and a square palm
- Water hands have long fingers and a rectangular palm
These shapes and the elements they correspond to represent your basic personality. Knowing your element will help you understand who is most compatible with you and who is not.
Of these elements, if you are earth and fire, or air and water match, you will exhaust one another pretty quickly without even meaning to. Your elements do not work well together, and you’ll get frustrated with each other over your many differences.
While knowing that you and your new partner have opposing hand types may not automatically mean you’re in a fatal attraction relationship, it does mean that it has the potential to become one eventually, especially when paired with one or more of the signs.
2. You (or your love) have a broken heartline.
Your heart line is the uppermost major line on your hand that runs from your little finger to your middle or index finger.
It’s common for there to be small gaps in this line where it doesn’t quite meet the other side. This can be for a lot of reasons but usually indicates that there’s been heartbreak or emotional pain and suffering in the recent past. This could be the loss of a friend, a death in the family, or a breakup and on its own isn’t too concerning.
RELATED: 6 Things You Can Tell About A Man By Simply Looking At His Hands
However, if there is a significant gap in the heart line, this should be considered a warning sign of deep, deep emotional disconnect, being incredibly injured in a past relationship, or having suffered an emotional issue they’re not over that is still affecting them.
A break in the heart line indicates this person isn’t currently capable of emotional intimacy. They likely need to work on their issue and address it before trying to get into another romantic relationship, or they will likely become, or fall prey to, a fatal attraction relationship that will hurt them even worse.
This line can change over time and “repair” itself as the person heals, so keep looking for this to heal!
3. A Neptune ring is present.
The Neptune ring is located at the base of your palm near the center in the “Neptune” region. This half-moon-shaped mark represents the crossroads between your conscious and unconscious mind, where your uncontrolled emotions dwell.
If there is a Neptune ring present on someone’s palm, there is likely an unresolved sadness or rage that might spill into your relationship. This a definite sign to be aware of, whether it’s on your hand or the person you’re interested in, as it may indicate that you’re likely to be in a fatal attraction relationship that isn’t good for either one of you and in fact may cause more than one argument or major fight.
4. A crooked (or weak) little finger.
Your pinky finger, or “Mercury” finger as it’s known in palmistry, is very important as it indicates trustworthiness and honesty of character.
If the person you’re with has a Mercury finger that bends inward or leans toward the hand, there may be trust issues—either you cannot trust them to the tell truth, or you cannot trust them to remain faithful to you.
At an extreme, it can even suggest that this person is manipulative and is likely going to (or has already) been wearing you down emotionally. If you notice this mark and also recognize manipulative behaviors in your partner, this is a clear sign of a fatal attraction that will not work out for you.
5. They have a short or thin index finger.
In palmistry, the index/pointer finger is known as your "Jupiter" finger. Jupiter represents how you look at yourself, so when it's shorter or narrower than the other fingers, it can indicate that you don't see yourself in a favorable or accurate light. This means there are some severe insecurity issues, so when you study hands for potential fatal attractions, you'll want to notice this digit on a potential beau's hand.
If you pair the other hand signs with someone who also has a lack of self-confidence, emotional security, or maturity, that person is likely a fatal attraction, and your relationship might leave you both exhausted.
Even though insecurity alone won't mark the end of a promising relationship, the person experiencing it must be willing to look at their pain objectively and go through the healing process so their intimacy in the relationship doesn’t suffer.
A fatal attraction relationship feels good for a while.
But. like a candle burning at both ends, your romance will also burn out twice as quickly. You will feel powerfully drawn and compelled to this person (and them to you), and your chemistry — initially at least — will be off the charts. But don't mistake this for true love and relationship compatibility.
Consider your fatal attraction to be a person whom you have no long-term love compatibility but whom you feel an intense attraction and crave being with. You’ll believe you love them, even when your relationship will go nowhere fast.
Related Stories From YourTango:
You may even be seriously bad influences on one another, which can lead to a bevy of other issues with your health and overall happiness. Your fatal attraction could just be there to show you what type of person you don’t want to be with — the universe's way of trying to teach you what you need in healthy relationships.
Think oil and fire. You’re going to wind up hurting each other in the end, even though it may be a love-fueled, intense ride until you get there. Everything will feel great right up until it doesn’t, and then you’ll begin to see that they’re not healthy for you to be with. And while everyone has dated someone who was “not great” for them, learning how to decipher your hands and palm lines can reveal signs that you’re either going to attract a fatal romance, or you’re already involved in one.
Some people have a higher chance of developing this problem — sometimes even more than once — for several reasons, and others will never encounter a fatal attraction.
When it comes to love and relationships, things can get complicated, but knowing what simple palmistry signs to watch out for can save you from the pain of a fatal attraction relationship that will burn you both out. Likewise, if you are already involved in one, recognizing your incompatibility with a quick peek at your hands can help you withdraw without being deeply hurt.
In all things to do with matters of the heart, the best way to avoid a fatal attraction in the future is to first and foremost love and care for yourself. When you’re coming from a strong place of self-love, it will be nearly impossible for you to get caught up in a bad relationship.
When you recognize your true, authentic self, the truth will be written in your hands, and your relationships will flourish.
RELATED: What These Rare Lines On Your Hand Say About The Kind Of Person You’re Most Compatible With
More for You:
Cynthia Clark is a certified palm reading consultant and relationship expert, as well as the author of Stories in Your Hands.