15 Sexy Conversation Starters That'll Really Get Him Going

Can conversation build intimacy? You bet! There are tons of ways couples can connect — or reconnect. Sometimes, all you need are your words! Certain phrases can turn up the heat in your relationship fast.

You can send sexy messages by text, tweet, or email to your lover. They also work as well as sweet nothings to whisper in their ear. Once they untie their tongue and can speak, you will start talking and watch the conversation soar.

Here are 15 sexy conversation starters that'll get him going:

1. We are hot and wild together

Have I told you how incredibly sexy you are and how wild you make me feel?

2. Our bodies talk

I want to press my body up against yours so you can feel how excited I get next to you.

3. Here's a little mystery

Dinner is on me tonight. Then I'm going to let my instincts take over.

4. You make a bad day okay

I'm having a bad day, but the thought of coming home to you and wrapping my arms around you makes everything okay.

5. You're so sweet

I was thinking tonight we should feed each other some dessert.

6. I want to explore

I can’t stop thinking about how much I want to softly kiss your neck while I gently explore your body with my fingertips.

7. You can finish the thought

I was just thinking about laying you on the bed and giving you a warm oil massage followed by, we'll just have to see.

8. Let's take a brief staycation

Take a hot bath and wait for me in bed. I'm going to let my fingertips travel.

9. I've made a wardrobe change

I bought something special for you today, but I can only wear it in the bedroom.

10. Let's meet like strangers

Meet me at ______ restaurant around 6:00 PM. I'll be the sexy one sitting at the bar. Maybe I'll let you pick me up.

11. Let's celebrate you

Have I told you lately how proud I am of you and how amazing you are? I think you deserve a treat tonight.

12. I've made dinner plans

Tonight, I made your favorite dinner. The candlelight and music should give you a clue as to what's for dessert.

13. Help me choose

I have these three sexy outfits but can't quite decide which one you'd rather take off of me. Help me decide!

14. Let's co-create love

I'm feeling sexy tonight, any ideas on how you and I can take care of that? Something naughty might be nice.

15. I've got you covered

I've decided you need a good back massage tonight. And, I'm thinking about what I will be doing to your front.

Coach Todd Reed, CPC, has expertise in communication and relationships. His book, Conversation is Sexy, offers tips, tools, and techniques for couples to discover the joys of being in love.