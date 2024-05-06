The 5 Weirdest Theories About Falling In Love, According To Research

The science of falling in love.

Last updated on May 06, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Weird theories about falling in love Monkey Business Images | Canva
Advertisement

From kindergarten romances to marriage experts, every stage of life is full of trying to figure out love. We learn from experience and friends’ horror stories, from reading columns, and from Mom’s tried-and-true advice. But when it comes to romance, there are some pretty outrageous theories out there about falling, being, and staying in love.

Here are 5 of science's weirdest theories about falling in love, according to research:

1. Your diet determines your dating life

This sounds eerily like a twisted version of you are what you eat, but according to a study from the dating app Are You Interested? men were more likely to reach out to vegetarian women, while women were more likely to hit up meat-eaters. The extent of the plate-to-lust veracity is questionable, but it’s a cool thought to have while you’re dining.

Advertisement

RELATED: 11 Ways To Predict If You'll Fall (And Stay) In Love With Someone, According To Research

2. We look for partners who are like our family

This theory is based on the idea that we surround ourselves with familiarity, which we can get on board with. We are accustomed to having a certain balance in relationships, so it makes sense that we subconsciously search for that in a partner. But once your boyfriend starts wearing the same aftershave as your dad, it’s time to take a step back.

RELATED: 7 Amazing Ways Love Transforms Your Brain, According To Science

3. You can find love only when you stop looking for it

Does any single person ever really stop looking for love? Doubtful. But instead of making it an active part of your life, finding love should come organically. Focus your time on other things that enrich your life. The love of your life might just be in the back of your favorite bookstore or share your affinity for Sunday morning farmers markets.

Advertisement
@infiniteseeking

Hope this finds you well

♬ Ambient-style emotional piano - MoppySound

4. Falling in love is like cocaine

Well, except it’s not illegal. According to a study from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, our brains light up in love in the same way they would if we were high on cocaine. It almost makes sense — love is a rush and it can certainly be addictive.

@dtbennett when you fall in love your brain changes. if you or someone you know is falling in love withsomeone unhealthy, watch this #wellnesswisdom #❤️ #💗 #inlove #addictedtoyou #loveaddiction #relationshipgoals #dating #relationships #fallinginlove ♬ Beethoven Moonlight Sonata-High Sound Quality - Amemiya

RELATED: How To Make Someone Fall In Love, According To Science

Advertisement

5. It only takes four minutes to fall in love. 

Finally, a way millennials can find romance. Nothing says true love like instant gratification, and here’s your chance to prove wrong all of those who say love requires time to build trust and commitment. According to a study repurposed by the New York Times, four minutes of staring can get you feeling lovey-dovey. But four uninterrupted minutes of a single activity? Seems like there’s nothing left to do but fall in love. Has one of these love theories worked in your life?

Related Stories From YourTango:
5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love From May 6 - 12, 2024
6 Alluring Short Love Poems To Nourish Your Partner's Heart And Soul
The Strangely Adorable Reason Couples in Love Complete Each Other’s Sentences

RELATED: 6 Scientific Reasons Falling In Love Feels So Good

Hayley Matthews is a writer who focuses on love and relationships. She oversees content strategy, social media engagement, and media opportunities for Dating Advice.

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
Why Your Ex Probably Isn’t A Narcissist (According To A Psychologist)