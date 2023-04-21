Research Shows Type Of Women Who Marry CEOs & Doctors

It may seem like fate that some people meet and fall in love with. There are so many interesting starts to every great love story.

The couple met by chance at a cafe when he accidentally spilled his coffee on the front of her dress. They went on a blind date arranged by mutual friends and instantly clicked. They met by swiping right on Tinder and ended up having a great first date.

Really, there are so many ways to meet people who are potential mates. And some data shows that it's their jobs that sometimes allow it to happen!

Upon closer examination of the 2014 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, researchers found out which professions tend to match up the most. The survey covered 3.5 million households of various economic standings.

Here are a few matches they found that make sense, as well as some that don't.

But hey, love is love, right?

Research shows the type of women who marry CEOs & doctors:

1. High-earning women tend to marry their economic equals

According to the chart, female physicians and surgeons tend to marry other physicians and surgeons or anyone from the medical field, such as Registered Nurses. Female lawyers also tend to marry within their field as well, such as with other lawyers and judges.

Interestingly, some go for those in computer-related fields. And this does make a lot of sense, since, in this day and age, women tend to have higher standards when it comes to partners.

However, some research has shown that when "power couples" get married, it spells bad news for income equality.

2. High-earning men marry lower-earning women

Although there are male doctors marrying within the medical field, such as other doctors and Registered Nurses, they also don't mind marrying those who earn less. Their second-closest matches were found to be teachers from elementary, middle, and post-secondary schools.

Male lawyers were also shown to marry those within their field, but there are more male-male relationships between lawyers and those in computer-related occupations.

But — and get this — more male lawyers also matched up with elementary and middle school teachers, as well as secretaries and administrative assistants.

3. Male and female dancers (not the exotic kind) and choreographers have different tastes

Interestingly, male dancers tended to go for other males who are also dancers, but also secretaries and administrative assistants. Meanwhile, female dancers were found to have a variety of tastes when it came to partners.

In addition to marrying other dancers, they also go for chief executives and legislators, welders, and civil engineers. Apparently, with female-female partnerships, female dancers also go for female lawyers and judges. This appears to be a case of opposites attract.

However, whatever the occupation is, what really matters is that love is love, and the couple can make the relationship last for a lifetime.

Caithlin Pena is an editor and former contributor for YourTango. Her work has been featured on Thought Catalog, Huffington Post, Yahoo, Psych Central, and BRIDES.