6 Red Flags You're Forcing A Relationship That Is Not Meant To Be

I've made a lot of mistakes while on first dates. That clumsiness seems to find its way onto the table and knock over a glass, or my unfiltered mouth leads me into off-limit conversation territory where I find myself in heated arguments over things.

But thanks to the power of the Internet and our TMI-posting and texting generation, I've also ended (or just ruined) first dates before they even began. If you know just a couple of things about a person, you can figure out the red flags that indicate you're forcing a relationship that's not meant to be. Plus, you learn a whole lot about a person before you even step foot in their presence for the first time.

Here are the red flags you're forcing a relationship that's not meant to be:

1. They were recently in the news — and not for a good reason

Nothing like a visit to the slammer to put the kibosh on a date.

"An hour before I was supposed to meet a guy for a happy hour date, I decided to Google search him. To my surprise, I found pages and pages of articles about him getting arrested recently for a fight he had with his ex-girlfriend. That was a deal breaker, and I canceled the date." — Jen Saccarmo, 28

2. They are already dating someone

One incredibly reasonable requirement for your first date? That they're actually available.

"I saw on Facebook and Instagram that a guy I was going to meet for a date was in pictures from this same week kissing another girl. Maybe they were not in a relationship, but knowing that he was romantically involved with someone else just days before our date was weird and something I didn’t want to waste my time getting involved with." — Fannie M., 22

This indicates potential issues with commitment, honesty, and respect for boundaries, often stemming from a lack of emotional availability or manipulative behavior, especially if they try to hide this fact from you.

A study published by Louisiana State University explained that being in a casual dating phase with someone while seeing others might be acceptable depending on mutual understanding, but actively hiding or downplaying this fact is a red flag.

3. Their lifestyle consists solely of partying

Partying on social media doesn't just turn off college admissions and employers — if you're not into the party atmosphere yourself, then they are probably going to drive you crazy.

"I saw on Facebook that he went to a lot of raves and clubs and that's not my style. I'm more into someone who is a homebody and doesn't drink a lot because I don't like to drink." — Sasha P., 31

4. They aren't friendly when you text them

Nothing screams 'red flag' like a mean text before you've even met.

"If someone has a negative attitude or is rude to me over text messages before we’ve met, that means they are too much drama and I have zero interest in actually going on a date with them." — Alegra S., 20

Research published by Oklahoma State University explained that this can indicate poor communication skills, a lack of respect for boundaries, and potential aggression. It could also be a sign of underlying issues in a person's behavior, especially if it's a recurring pattern in their communication style.

5. They text you excessively

It may be time to tell them to put down the phone if they are driving you nuts before you even meet.

"If a girl is texting nonstop, it's a huge turn-off. We haven't even met in person yet, save your life story for then. If I learn more about you before I meet you, I lose interest." — Sam K., 33

6. They lie about little things

One way to destroy a meet-up with your online match? Saying you're anything other than who you really are.

"My online date, who I was so excited to meet, flaked out of our plans for our first date. He called the next day to apologize and said he had a "mission." I asked him about his job (because he ignored it the first time I asked) and told me he was a secret agent, giving me details about where he was going and what he'd be doing. Why on earth would a secret agent reveal this to an online date?" — Trixie, M, 26.

This indicates a lack of trust and potential for manipulation. It can also signify deeper underlying issues, mainly when exhibited in a consistent pattern. If someone frequently lies, it should be taken seriously and could signal a potential problem.

A study published by Psychological Science reminded us that while lying can be a red flag, it's crucial to consider the context and individual circumstances before making conclusions. Sometimes, people might lie due to fear, anxiety, or a desire to protect themselves, which may not necessarily reflect a pattern of dishonesty.

Jen Glantz is the founder of Bridesmaid for Hire, the author of two memoirs, and an energetic & crowd-moving speaker.