7 Reasons Women With Tattoos Make Incredible Wives, According To Psychology

It's pretty much common knowledge that having tattoos comes with a lot of stereotypes, especially for women. Even in modern days, people with ink still often get labeled: lazy, trashy, violent, promiscuous, etc. But none of this has stopped people from seeing women with tattoos as being attractive, confident, and powerful.

So, it's about time to eliminate the social stigmas surrounding tattoos and women with tattoos. There are many reasons why women with tattoos are not only incredibly attractive but also make the absolute best wives. Don't let a tattoo stop you from asking out an amazing person who could become your lifelong partner someday.

Here are 7 reasons why women with tattoos make incredible wives, according to psychology:

1. She wears her heart on her sleeve

Yes, one of her tattoos may really be a heart, but that isn't what we're talking about.

Her tattoos aren't just decorative; they're narratives etched in ink. Research published in Frontiers in Communication indicates that tattoos are a storytelling medium, reflecting the wearer's personal experiences and identity. This self-expression suggests she's completely comfortable and open with her emotions and wants you to share your feelings.

Open and honest communication is among the most important qualities in any relationship, so it is no surprise that they are what anyone would want in a long-term relationship.

2. She's comfortable in her own skin

Just like her emotions, a woman with tattoos is never afraid to be herself. She's content with who she is and never feels like she needs to change to fit herself into a mold.

She's not just comfortable in her own skin — she's made it her canvas. Research in the Archives of Women's Mental Health indicates that nearly half of tattooed women aged 18 to 25 possess an 'integrated body self,' reflecting a positive body image and a strong sense of personal agency. Her tattoos are more than art; they're affirmations of self-acceptance and individuality.

She wants you to feel the same way. She won't judge your quirks — she knows we all have them.

3. She cherishes memories and wants to make new ones with you

Some tattoos are for fun, but others have a deeper meaning. She wanted to get certain tattoos mainly because she wanted to have a constant reminder of something that held so much significance in her life. It's evident that memories are super important to her, and she never wants to stop making new ones and remembering them forever.

Research in Memory, Mind & Media reveals that many choose tattoos to commemorate significant life events, turning their bodies into living journals of personal experiences. This deep appreciation for memories suggests she values the past and is enthusiastic about creating meaningful moments together in the future.

Who wouldn't want to share their life with someone who adores their memories as a couple and wants to always remember them?

4. She finds joy in the little things

Some of her tattoos may be small, but they bring her happiness whenever she looks at them. Research in Nature indicates that tattoos often serve as emotional anchors, reminding individuals of positive experiences and lessons learned. Each time she looks at them, she's reminded of the joy in life's little moments, just like she notices and appreciates the small gestures you share together.

Just like all the little things you do for her, she notices them and appreciates them greatly. Whether it's as simple as making her a cup of coffee in the morning or reaching for her hand when you're out, she will always recognize the sweet gesture, no matter how small.

5. She's always up for a little fun

Women with tattoos love some spontaneity in their lives. Surprise her with a romantic night out or a fun trip somewhere she's never been.

She's always ready for some adventure—especially if it's with you. A 2024 study published on the National Library of Medicine indicates that people with tattoos often exhibit higher levels of sensation seeking and openness to new experiences. This means she's likely to embrace adventures and spontaneous moments, making life with you anything but dull.

And remember: She's not afraid of taking risks and laughs in the face of regret.

6. She's a force of nature

Tattooed women are strong, confident, and unapologetically themselves, and their ink often symbolizes that inner strength. In fact, 2020 research by Deschler et al. found that women with tattoos tend to score higher in traits like extraversion and openness compared to those without. She's bold, outspoken, and not afraid to stand her ground.

Try to insult her or someone she cares about? Good luck. She's the kind of partner who will always fight for what she believes in — and for you.

7. She's truly one in a million

She's truly one in a million. Research in Body Image indicates that tattooed individuals often have a heightened need for uniqueness, using their body art to express individuality and stand apart from the crowd.

Her tattoos aren't just designs; they're declarations of her commitment to living authentically and embracing what makes her different. In a world full of conformity, she's a refreshing reminder that being true to oneself is the most beautiful trait of all.

